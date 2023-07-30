For people who like to host, weekends are the best time to invite friends and family over for some quality time. And to make sure that they go back feeling satisfied, we ensure that all their needs are met, the major one being delighting their taste buds. After all, what's a get-together without some mouth-watering food? Speaking of food, seekh kebabs are one snack that you'll often find on dinner menus. Their soft and succulent texture makes them an absolute favourite at parties. The best part is that there are many exciting seekh kebab recipes that you can explore. So, if you're planning to host a dinner this weekend, here's a list of five delicious seekh kebabs that you can serve to your guests. From non-vegetarian to vegetarian, there's something to suit every palate. Take a look.

Here Are 5 Delicious Seekh Kebab Recipes You Can Make At Home:

1. Chicken Malai Seekh Kebab (Our Recommendation)

If you're a fan of chicken seekh kebabs, then this creamy version will surely delight your taste buds. As the name suggests, they are made using malai (cream), which adds to their rich texture. Serve these kebabs hot with pudina chutney and onions, and indulge in their goodness. Click here for the recipe for chicken malai seekh kebab.

2. Mutton Seekh Kebab

Mutton has the power to amp up any food spread, and their seekh kebabs will definitely be a hit at your dinner party as well. They offer a melt-in-the-mouth texture and a fiery taste in each bite. Once you try making them, we are sure you'll want to make them again and again. Try it out now and thank us later. Find the complete recipe for mutton seekh kebab here.

3. Chana Dal Seekh Kebab

If you think only non-vegetarians can enjoy seekh kebabs, then these chana dal kebabs will surely change your perception. Instead of using minced meat, we'll need chana dal to make them. Combine the dal with flavourful masalas and veggies and shallow fry them until done. Squeeze some lemon juice and enjoy! Click here for the complete recipe for chana dal seekh kebab.

4. Paneer Seekh Kebab

You must've tried several paneer snacks, but have you ever considered making it into a seekh kebab? Made using paneer, khoya, potatoes, and spices, this yummy snack will surely take you by surprise with its incredible taste. They don't take much time to prepare and will become your new favourite paneer snack. Want to give it a try? Find the complete recipe for paneer seekh kebab here.

5. Corn Seekh Kebab

Another vegetarian seekh kebab that you can add to your menu is this lip-smacking corn kebab. It offers an interesting blend of textures, and the addition of khoya further adds to their flavour. It's just the perfect snack to kickstart your dinner party and will definitely be a crowd-pleaser. Don't forget to serve it with some spicy chutney. Click here for the complete recipe for corn seekh kebab.

Treat your guests to these mouth-watering seekh kebabs and make their evening memorable. Do let us know which one they liked the most in the comments below. Happy Weekend, everyone!