They are soft, tender, and probably the juiciest part of chicken meat... Yes! I am talking about chicken thighs! This part of the chicken meat is ideal for whipping up a batch of fried chicken or preparing a wholesome pan of chicken curry. This is because chicken thighs have darker meat and more fat, giving them an incredibly rich flavour and tender texture. Whenever I try my hand at cooking a healthier version of chicken, I turn to my air fryer for the best results. Last night, I cooked chicken thighs in the air fryer and served them to my family alongside their regular meal, and they LOVED it. I had my notions about cooking raw meat in the air fryer, but my baked chicken thighs turned out to be amazing. Whether you buy chicken thighs boneless or with bone, air frying them is a foolproof method that won't disappoint you. Looking for a way to make chicken thighs in an air fryer? Read on to know more.





Pat dry the chicken thighs to remove moisture.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 4 Easy Steps To Cook Chicken Thighs In An Air Fryer

1. Prepare The Chicken

The first and foremost step is to prepare the chicken meat for the air fryer. This is crucial because, unlike the chicken that we usually cook in a pressure cooker, it needs to be pat-dried. Use paper towels in your kitchen to remove excess moisture from the chicken meat. You can also remove excess fat from your thighs if you wish.

2. Season The Chicken

Once all the moisture has been removed and the chicken is showing its signature pink colour, it's time to season it. Drizzle a dash of oil over the chicken thighs and coat the meat evenly. Now add a blend of spices - salt, pepper, dry herbs - or any additional seasoning of your preference and rub it for even distribution.

3. Arrange The Chicken In The Air Fryer

After you are done coating the chicken with spices, preheat the air fryer to 180 degrees Celsius for 4-5 minutes. It is important to note that preheating would help ensure your chicken turns out crispy and evenly cooked. Gently place the chicken thighs in an air fryer basket without overcrowding it. Cook for 25-30 minutes. Note: cook the chicken thighs in batches to ensure even cooking.

4. Check Once Done

The cooking time of your chicken thighs depends on the model of your air fryer. However, once they're done and reach the desired texture, remove them from the basket. A simple way to check if your chicken is cooked is by piercing a fork through the thickest parts of the meat.

Remove the chicken thighs from the air fryer basket when it reach the desired texture.

Photo Credit: iStock

Can You Put Raw Chicken Or Meat In An Air Fryer?

I know it might sound strange, but YES, you can put chicken or any other meat in the air fryer. The only thing you have to make sure of is that the meat of your choice is completely dry and defrosted. This would ensure even cooking. Once your chicken reaches room temperature, it is completely safe to put it in any appliance of your choice.

Is It Okay To Use Aluminium Foil To Cook Chicken In An Air Fryer?

Yes! The great news about air fryers is that you can use aluminum foil BUT along with parchment paper to cook chicken in the air fryer. All you have to be mindful of is that if it's safe to use in an oven, you can use it in an air fryer.





