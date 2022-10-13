No matter what time of the day it is, if we are hungry, a sandwich always comes to our rescue. All you need to do is top bread slices with your favourite veggies or meat, sauces and voila, you're all set in a matter of minutes! The best part is that you can experiment with it in numerous ways. From grilled cheese sandwich, egg sandwich to paneer sandwich, chicken sandwich and more - there's an endless list of sandwich recipes to try out there. Adding to the list, here we bring you a scrumptious achaari chicken cutlet sandwich recipe that is sure to leave you drooling!





Butter toasted bread is slathered with hot mayonnaise and topped with lemon-soaked onions and crispy chicken cutlet. This sandwich is packed with a punch of flavours. You can have it for breakfast, a quick lunch or even for dinner. It will satisfy your hunger pangs in no time! Pair it with some ketchup or any dip of your choice. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe:

Achaari Chicken Cutlet Sandwich Recipe: How To Make Achaari Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

To begin with the recipe, first, we need to marinate the chicken. Put the chicken in a large bowl, add yogurt, red chilli powder and salt. Mix well, cover and put into the refrigerator for 2 hours. Take it out of the refrigerator at least 15 minutes before frying. Now, in a medium-sized bowl, add onion, cucumber, lime juice and salt. Cover and set aside for as long as the chicken is marinating.





To prepare your bread crumbing station, put the flour on a plate and season it with some salt. Crack the eggs in a bowl, add a pinch of salt and whisk. Put the breadcrumbs on another plate and season with a pinch of salt. Set aside until required. To fry the chicken, add oil to a deep pan and heat over medium flame. Now, coat the marinated chicken in flour. Dip the floured chicken in the egg mixture and then toss it in the breadcrumbs. For the complete recipe of achaari chicken cutlet sandwich, click here.











Make this delicious sandwich recipe, and let us know how you liked its taste!