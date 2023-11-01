What is your favourite street food snack? For vegetarians, more often than not, it's aloo tikki. This crispy and fried patty never fails to stimulate our appetite. It's impossible not to find a vendor selling this snack in your neighbourhood. However, as much as we love it, we can't ignore the hygiene factor when eating from such stalls. This is why many people also prefer making them from scratch at home. After all, nothing can truly compare to the taste of homemade food. So, why stop yourself from making aloo tikki as well? Here, we bring you four different ways to cook this classic street food from the comfort of your kitchen:

Here Are 4 Different Ways To Cook Aloo Tikki At Home:

1. Kadhai

The most common way to cook aloo tikki is in a kadhai. It's the method that we are most familiar with. To make it, you need to fill at least 1/4th of the kadhai with refined oil. Then, just slide in the aloo tikkis gently and fry them until they turn golden brown in color. An important thing to keep in mind while using this method is not to overheat the oil. Keep the flame on medium and drain the excess oil from the tikkis once they're cooked.

2. Pan

If you wish to cook aloo tikki with less oil, then using a pan is the best option for you. All you have to do is drizzle some oil in a pan and place the tikkis over it. This process is called shallow frying. The oil should cover only 1/3rd of the height of the tikki and not completely, as this would defeat the purpose. The results are just as good as the traditional deep-frying method but with no excess calories.

3. Oven:

Do you not wish to use oil at all? No worries! You can use an oven to cook aloo tikki as well. For this, brush some oil all over the baking tray. You could even line it with butter paper. Now, place the aloo tikkis on it and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for around 15 to 20 minutes. Make sure not to space them out evenly, as we don't want them to stick together. If you feel like the tikkis still aren't crispy enough, you can bake them for a few extra minutes.

4. Air Fryer:

Yes, you can make your favourite aloo tikki in an air fryer too! Just like we need to oil the baking tray, you must also oil the air fryer basket. Again, we do not want to overcrowd the basket, so put only as much as it can accommodate. You can always make it in batches. Preheat your air fryer to 200 degrees Celsius. Once done, place the tikkis on the oiled basket and air fry for 10-12 minutes. The results are truly amazing!





Now that you know about the different ways to cook aloo tikki, here are some tips to help you make them perfect, just like the ones you get on the street.

Easy Tips To Make Perfect Street-Style Aloo Tikki:

1. Use the right potatoes:

To ensure your aloo tikki turns out perfectly crispy, it's important to use the right type of potatoes. Opt for starchy potatoes, as they help bind the tikkis together and prevent them from breaking during the cooking process.

2. Coat with cornflour:

You must also coat the tikki with cornflour. This helps form a protective layer over it and gives it a uniform appearance. In case you do not have cornflour, you can also use all-purpose flour.

3. Freeze the aloo tikki:

Freezing the aloo tikki for some time before frying is a crucial step. This too helps in binding the mixture and giving it a firm shape. You may skip this step if you're cooking them in an oven or air fryer.





Making street-style aloo tikki at home is not as difficult as it seems. Just follow the above-mentioned methods as per your requirements and make it with ease. Meanwhile, here's the perfect aloo tikki recipe for you to try.