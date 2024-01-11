Winter is here, and it's time to enjoy cosy overalls, hot beverages, and wholesome meals. The best part of this chilly season is the nutritious flora that it offers, such as pomegranates, oranges, strawberries, grapes, apples etc. You can't get heat from the sun for most of the time, but this does not mean you and your family will deprive yourselves of the joy of these seasonal foods. If you are someone who loves desserts, especially halwa in winter, then we have the perfect recipe for you. Enjoy this easy-to-make anjeer halwa, made with fresh figs, that isn't just delectable but also nutritious.





Anjeer (figs) have several health benefits.

Fresh Vs Dry Figs: Which One Is Better?

Although consuming fresh or dried figs is totally up to your choice, the two are different when it comes to nutrient components. As per a study published in 2023, fresh figs have high amounts of carbohydrates and amino acids like lysine, arginine, leucine, and valine. On the other hand, organic acids and sugars are high in dried figs, as compared to fresh ones.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Eating Anjeer Halwa?

Eating anjeer or figs can have several health benefits. This fruit is a powerhouse of nutrients and minerals like manganese, iron, magnesium, and zinc and is also beneficial for your reproductive health. Figs are rich in fibres and anti-inflammatory antioxidants that may also help in your digestive health, weight management, and prevention against cancer. Dry nuts are rich in antioxidants and good fats and low in saturated fats. Ghee strengthens immunity and gives you glowing skin.

Anjeer halwa is easy to make!

How To Make Nutritious Anjeer Halwa: Recipe To Make Anjeer Halwa At Home

In a bowl, soak the chopped figs in warm water for 2-3 hours until they are soft. Now drain the water and put the chopped figs in a mixer. Blend them until they become a smooth paste. Take a pan and add ghee to it. When it's hot, add the figs paste and cook it for 7-8 minutes, or until it starts to leave the sides of the pan.





Now add khoya to the cooked figs paste and mix. Make sure all the ingredients are combined and cook for another 5 minutes. Add sugar to the anjeer halwa as per your taste levels. You can also add jaggery or brown sugar instead. Keep cooking this until the halwa thickens and has a uniform texture.





Top the halwa with cardamom powder, chopped nuts - almonds, cashews, raisins, walnuts - and saffron strands to add extra flavour. Mix well for another 2-3 minutes. After the halwa thickens, garnish it with additional nuts and switch off the burner. And voila! Your anjeer halwa is ready to serve!





Bonus Tip:

You can serve this anjeer halwa as a standalone dessert. You can also pair it with Puri. If you are feeling adventurous, serve this halwa with vanilla ice cream and top with chocolate syrup!





