Prawns are one of the most versatile ingredients you can cook with, soaking up spices and flavours with ease while cooking in just a few minutes. From light coastal preparations to rich, masala-heavy gravies, there is so much you can do with them. You may have already tried familiar versions like Bengali-style jhinga or simple garlic prawns, but have you explored flavours inspired by podi masala? The bold, spicy edge of South Indian podi brings a completely different character to seafood. If you enjoy experimenting with regional twists, this one is worth trying. The recipe for it was shared by the Instagram page @bhukkadintown.

How Is Bengali Jhinga Different From Jhinga Podi?

Bengali jhinga dishes are typically mustard-based, lightly spiced, and focus on subtle, balanced flavours. In contrast, Jhinga Podi is bold and spicy, featuring South Indian podi masala, curry leaves, coconut, and tamarind. The flavour profile here is more fiery, tangy, and robust compared to the delicate Bengali style.





Also Read: Watch: How To Make Spicy Prawns Masala Rice (Jhinga Pulao) At Home

What Is Podi Masala And How Does It Enhance Prawns?

Podi masala is a South Indian spice blend made with roasted lentils, dried chillies, and spices. When added to prawns, it brings a nutty texture and deep, smoky heat. It also helps coat the prawns well, giving the dish its signature flavour and richness.

How To Make Jhinga Podi | Jhinga Podi Recipe

In a bowl, combine the prawns with turmeric, red chilli powder, salt and lemon juice. Mix well so each piece is evenly coated. Let it rest for about 15 minutes to absorb the flavours. Heat oil and butter together in a pan. Once hot, add mustard seeds and let them crackle. This releases their nutty aroma and sets the base for the dish. Add crushed garlic with skin and curry leaves. Let them sizzle. Add chopped onions and saute until soft and lightly golden. Stir in saunf, whole Kashmiri red chillies and crushed red chillies. Saute well until the mixture becomes fragrant and slightly deeper in colour. Add the marinated prawns to the pan. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until they just begin to turn pink and tender. Mix in the grated coconut, podi masala and brown sugar. Stir everything together so the prawns are well coated in the masala. Pour in tamarind water and let it cook until the mixture thickens and turns glossy, coating the prawns beautifully. Top with fresh curry leaves, slit chillies and a sprinkle of coriander. Give it a final toss and serve hot.

Watch the full recipe video below:



Can You Use Frozen Prawns For This Recipe?

Yes, frozen prawns work well for this recipe if cleaned and thawed properly. Make sure to drain excess water and pat them dry before marinating. This helps the prawns absorb the spices better and prevents the dish from becoming watery.





Also Read: How To Make Mouth-Watering Butter Garlic Thecha Prawns With An Easy Recipe

What Goes Best With Jhinga Podi?

Jhinga Podi pairs best with steamed rice, as it balances the bold, spicy flavours. You can also serve it with neer dosa or parotta for a more indulgent meal. The rich masala and slightly tangy glaze complement simple carbs beautifully.





So, will you try making this flavour-packed Jhinga Podi at home? Tell us in the comments below!