Roomali roti is a soft roti that is deliciously delicate and the right kind of chewy. This roti, which is literally as thin as a handkerchief, is a lovely accompaniment to gravies like Butter Chicken and Paneer Makhani. Roomali roti is typically plain in its flavour, but who says you can't take it to the next level? Chef Saransh Goila has come up with a quick recipe for Chilli Garlic Roomali roti. This orangeish-red coloured roti can be enjoyed with a little butter or paired with gravies and dal. You don't need a tandoor or any fancy ingredients to make this roomali roti. Chef Saransh has shared a beginner-friendly method to prepare it on his Instagram page. Check out the recipe below.

(Also Read: Make Restaurant-Style Soya Chaap Curry And Roomali Roti For An In-House Feast)

How To Make Chilli Garlic Roomali Roti | Recipe by Chef Saransh Goila

Ingredients:

3 tbsp Oil

75g garlic

4 Kashmiri red chillies

1 green chilli

2 tbsp salt

50 grams butter, melted

500 grams Maida

10g salt

10g sugar

25 gms mashed banana

Leftover chilli garlic paste

50 ml milk

250 ml water

Method:

1. In a saucepan, add the oil and saute garlic cloves until caramelised.

2. Smash the cloves and add them to a blender. Also add soaked Kashmiri red chillies, broken green chilli, 2 tbsp salt and around 20 ml water (you can use the leftover water used for soaking the chillies). Blend to make smooth chilli garlic paste.

3. In a separate bowl, take the melted butter and add around 2 tsp chilli paste to it.

4. To make the roti dough, mix the maida, salt, sugar, mashed banana, milk, water and the remaining chilli garlic paste. Knead well to form a soft dough. Cover the dough and keep it aside for around 30 minutes.

5. Invert an aluminium kadai over the stovetop to heat it. Coat the hot kadai with salt water

6. Roll the dough into super thin rotis. Try to flip them to spread them out and get roomali-like consistency.

7. Place the roti on the hot kadai and cook at a high temperature. Low heat will make the roti kadak, so take care. Fold the roti as it starts cooking.

8. Transfer it to a plate and apply the chilli garlic butter prepared earlier. Serve immediately.

You can watch Chef Saransh's original reel below. Note how he tries to spread out the roti to thin it. Also, pay attention to how he folds the roti quickly as it begins to brown:

If you are craving a different kind of roti or want to wow your guests at a party, try making this chilli garlic roomali roti. It is sure to be a memorable treat. You can also use it to make special kebab rolls, tikka rolls or frankies. Simply add the stuffing of your choice and then roll and tuck the roomali tightly. What an easy way to make something new!

(Also Read: 5 Best Dishes To Pair With Your Kulcha: Chole, Paneer, Chicken And More)