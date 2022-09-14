We all can agree that cooking a wholesome meal after work can be really challenging, especially after spending the whole day at work. In an attempt to make a quick dinner, most of us prepare khichdi, pulao, or more such recipes. After a certain period of time, these dishes can get really mundane. Don't you think so? Here we bring you an utterly delicious egg recipe for dinner that can be ready in just 20 minutes with some simple steps and easily accessible ingredients, making it the ideal recipe for tiring dinner. Yes, you heard it right! Wondering what it is? It is none other than Egg Butter Garlic Masala. While speaking of its nutritional value, eggs need no separate introduction. Full of protein and extremely versatile, it is loved by all.





Also Read: 13 Best Egg Recipes | Easy Anda Recipes | Popular Egg Recipes





In this recipe, all you need is some hard-boiled eggs, garlic cloves, oil to cook, and a few seasonings. If you want it to be spicy and luscious, you can also use tomato gravy as a base. For the complete recipe, read below.

Egg Butter Garlic Masala Recipe: How To Make Egg Butter Garlic Masala.

To begin with the recipe, hard boil 3-4 eggs. Meanwhile chop garlic cloves, green chillies, and coriander leaves.

Take a pan, heat 2 tsp of butter, add 1 tsp of chopped garlic (4-5 cloves) along with chopped spring onion. Sauté for a few seconds. Ps: sauté them without browning.

Make a few small slits in the eggs outer layer. Add them in the pan and roast them for a few minutes. Now is the time to add seasonings. Add salt to taste, oregano (or any other herb), red chilli flakes, and black pepper powder.

Mix again. Sprinkle some coriander leaves on top and your dish is ready to be relished. Pair it with any bread or have it as is!

