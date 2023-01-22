Weekend for most of us is all about relaxation. Let's just agree, we hate getting out of bed and doing daily chores on a weekend. In such a situation, spending hours in kitchen seems like a distant dream, especially in the morning. But again, weekend calls for special breakfast! What do you do then? If you ask us, we go for recipes that are easy, greasy and super delicious. If you scroll through the internet, you will come across countless food options that need a few minutes for preparation. One such popular dish is sandwich. A classic breakfast option, sandwich is loved by one and all across the globe. This is why, it sees unique versions in different regions, modified as per the palate of the locals. In India, people love all things buttery and spicy. Hence, you will find desi-style sandwich recipes that are prepared using paneer, matar, Indian spices and more - aloo sandwich being one popular instance.





This weekend, we bring a special aloo sandwich recipe that is spicy, buttery and grilled to perfection. Sounds delicious; isn't it? So, without further ado, let's find out how to make grilled aloo sandwich.

Weekend Special: How To Make Grilled Aloo Sandwich:

To start with, you need to prepare a spicy aloo filling for the sandwich. Boil aloo, peel the skin and mash. Then cook the mashed aloo with chopped onion, green chillies, haldi, jeera, Kashmiri red chilli powder and salt. Switch off the flame, add some lemon juice, chopped coriander and mix well.





Now, spread butter on two slices of breads and add the stuffing on one slice. Cover with the other slice and grill. For getting those cafe-like grilled lines on the sandwich, you can use a sandwich maker, microwave over or OTG.





All you need to do now is, cut the sandwich into two halves, pair some green chutney, red chilli chutney and serve. Click here for the detailed recipe of grilled aloo sandwich.





Have a happy and indulgent weekend, everyone!



