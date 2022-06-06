We all love patties, don't we? They are an all-time favourite snack for most of us as we love to savour them with our evening chai or coffee. The crispy dough parcels filled with delicious fillings and baked or fried until golden brown always make us ask for more! From vegetable patties, aloo bread patties to raw banana patties and Sindhi patties, the list is endless! They are so diverse and easy to make that you can literally make them with any filling of your choice. But what about meat-lovers? Well, we have some good news.

Here we bring you a chicken patty recipe that can be easily made at home. The best part is that you can enjoy the crispiness of the patty along with the softness of your favourite meat filling, all in one bite! These chicken patties are an excellent option for times when hunger strikes. So, what are we waiting for? Let's get started with the recipe.





Patties Recipe: How To Make Homemade Chicken Patties

To begin with this recipe, mix maida, salt and 1 cup of butter into a crumbly consistency. Add some of the water and continue to mix into a crumbly mixture. Add some more water till no dry particles remain. Cover in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour or so.

Beat the butter into a 6" square between two sheets of plastic. Roll the dough into a rectangle of 12"x26". Now, place the butter in the centre and fold first one end over, then the other. Press edges to seal and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Roll the dough into a long strip again, fold one third from one end towards the centre and then the other.





Chill and repeat twice more before using as required. Now, heat the butter and add some onions when it melts. Sautee till onions are a little soft. Add chicken, salt and pepper and stir-fry till chicken is tender. Roll dough 1" thick, and cut into rectangles. Wet edges, place chicken mixture in one half and fold over. Press to seal. Finish it off by brushing some egg yolk mixture and bake in a hot oven 425F-200C for 15 to 20 minutes.





For the full recipe for homemade chicken patties, click here.











Now, that you know everything, try this easy chicken patty recipe at home and do let us know how you liked it in the comments sections below. Happy Snacking!