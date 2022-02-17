Soul-soothing, relaxing and satisfying to the core, a cup of tea along with some delectable snacks is a combination we all need; Isn't it? The moment the clock hits 4 PM, we all start craving for delectable snacks and a cup of 'kadak' chai to freshen up and refuel ourselves to perform the remaining task. From crispy kachori and greasy pakoras, bondas to a few titbits like cookies, papad and more, the list of tea-time snacks is never-ending, leaving us spoilt for choices. If you are someone who always searches for delicious snacks to accompany your 'sham ki chai', then it's time for us to reveal the surprise. Here we bring you a list of 7 patties options you can prepare at home to make your tea-time a memorable and delicious affair. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the list. From veg patties to chicken patties and more, all these patties are super easy to make and delicious in taste.

Here's A List Of 7 Patties Recipes To Make At Home:

1. Vegetable Patties

A Vegetarian's Delight! Dough parcels filled with fresh veggies and spices like coriander powder, amchoor and baked until golden and crisp, these vegetable patties are a delight to serve with an evening cup of chai! Find the complete recipe here.

2. Chicken Patties

Now here we bring you a meaty version of veggie patties. This patty recipe is made with juicy chicken keema. Trust us or not, these chicken patties are an excellent option for the times when hunger strikes! Click here for the recipe.

3. Bread Patties

Looking for a quick fix to make delicious patties? This recipe is all that you need to try. As the name suggests, this patty recipe is made by using the regular bread you use at home along with the filling of classic aloo masala. Click here for the recipe.

4. Aloo Bread Patties

Now this snack is the perfect combination of pakoda, samosa and patty. To prepare this, all you need to do is deep fry the coated bread in hot oil till the besan (gram flour) becomes crispy and golden. Bread aloo patty is ready! Watch the easy step-by-step recipe video here.

5. Raw Banana Patty

As we all know, bananas come loaded with many nutrients like vitamins, calcium, fiber and a lot more that are known to keep us healthy and fit. Here we bring you a delicious recipe of raw bananas. It is called raw banana patty. The best part about this recipe is that these patties are not deep-fried, making it a much healthier option to savour. Click here for the complete recipe.

6. Sindhi Patties

Made from soaked chana dal (split chickpeas), boiled mashed potatoes and some crumbled bread pieces, this sidhi patty is a delicious tea-time snack. Watch the recipe video here.

7. Ragda Patties

The famous Maharashtrian fast food snack is prepared in two parts- ragda and patties. The soft and mushy pavs holding together crispy and masaaledar batata vadas, served with chutney are sure to make your day. Find the recipe here.

All these patties are best enjoyed with a cup of 'kadak' masala chai, click here for the recipe of masala chai.





Now you know the drill, try these recipes out and let us know which one turned out to be the best of all. Happy Snacking!



