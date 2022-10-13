Kashmir is home to not only picture-perfect landscapes, but also to various delicacies that are difficult to locate outside of the area. Kashmiri cuisine is one of the most distinctive and adored regional cuisines of the country - all credit goes to its exquisite style of cooking. Due to the climate factors, the majority of the food in Kashmir is not vegetarian. From ever popular Rogan Josh to Gustaba and more, you will get to experience a whole range of lip-smacking meat delicacies.





Adding to the list, here we bring you a delicious Kashmiri-style chicken recipe that makes for a perfect weekend dinner spread. It is called Kashmiri Chicken Masala. The best part is making it at home is quite a cakewalk. This curry dish is made with juicy chicken chunks which are simmered in a spice-based gravy. Below is its recipe.





Kashmiri Chicken Masala Recipe: How To Make Kashmiri Chicken Masala

To begin with, you first need to prepare a cashew nut paste to give it a creamy texture. To give it a slightly sweet flavour, make a raisin paste.





Next up, marinate the chicken. For that, take a bowl, add haldi, jeera powder, garam masala, coriander powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, and ginger garlic paste. Add a bit of water and mix everything well. Add the chicken pieces and coat them well with the mixture.





Now, heat ghee in a pan, add chicken and cook until golden. Add ginger-garlic paste, along with cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, ground ginger, and red chili powder. Saute for 2-3 minutes. Remove the chicken from the pan.





In the same masala, add chopped tomatoes and cook until tomatoes turn mushy. Add 1/2 cup of water. Simmer for about 2-3 minutes. Stir in cashew nut paste and raisin paste. Now add chicken and cover for 10-15 mins. Voila, your chicken curry is ready! For more such Kashmiri recipes, click here.





Try this at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.



