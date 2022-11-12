Indian cuisine is lauded worldwide for its wide range of curries. They are rich, extremely flavourful and are unlike anything found elsewhere around the world. And one such loved Indian dish is the quintessential korma. It is traditionally made with meat and is believed to have originated in the Mughal era. While there are plenty of non-vegetarian korma recipes out there, here we bring you a mouth-watering navratan korma recipe that is ideal for weekend indulgence.





This navratan korma recipe is for all the vegetarians out there! It is made using mixed vegetables and assorted spices that are cooked in a coconut milk mixture. It is rich, creamy and all things delicious! Pair it with some roti, naan or boiled rice and indulge in its goodness! It makes for an ideal dish to serve at a dinner party. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.

Navratan Korma Recipe: How To Make Navratan Korma

To begin with the recipe, blend the blanched almonds and coconut milk in a blender. Keep aside. Next, heat some ghee in a pan. Add the onion paste and stir-fry until golden brown. Add the cloves, peppercorns, cinnamon, and cardamoms and mix well.







Add the vegetables, salt, and chilli powder. Stir-fry over high flame till it gets well coated with the masala. Lower the heat and cook till it becomes bite-like, stirring occasionally. Add the coconut milk mixture and allow it to simmer for 2-3 minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and almonds. Serve hot!







Try out this delicious recipe and let us know how it turned out in the comments section below.