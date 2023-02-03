Indian cuisine is one of the most popular cuisines in the world. Due to its diverse culture, the taste and preparation of food changes every few hundred kilometres. Each region of the country has something distinct and flavourful to offer. Punjabi cuisine, for instance, is known for its rich and buttery flavours. It offers an extensive range of vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian dishes. So, if you're craving some Punjabi food, here we bring you a mouth-watering Punjabi-style hariyali chicken recipe that you'll absolutely love.





Hariyali chicken tastes quite similar to hariyali chicken tikka, but what sets it apart is that this dish is curry-based. In this recipe, spinach leaves, mint and coriander leaves are mixed with flavourful masalas to make a paste. Marinated chicken pieces are then slow-cooked in this masala. Cream just adds the right amount of richness and flavour to this dish. This curry makes for a wholesome dinner meal when paired with roti or paratha. Check out the recipe below:

Punjabi-Style Hariyali Chicken Recipe: How To Make Punjabi-Style Hariyali Chicken

To begin with, wash the chicken pieces nicely. In a bowl, add red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, lemon juice, yogurt, salt, and the chicken pieces. Mix well and keep aside for 30 mins.





Now, we need to prepare the masala. For this, add spinach leaves, coriander leaves, mint, green chillies, cashew nuts, ginger, garam masala, haldi and 1 tbsp of water in a blender. Blend everything together to form a smooth paste. (You can add more water if required).





To make the curry, heat ghee in a pan. Add onions and saute until they become golden brown in colour. Now, add the prepared masala and cook for around 2-3mins. Add the marinated chicken pieces and mix well. Cover the pan and allow it to cook for 15-20 mins. Once done, pour in fresh cream and mix everything well. Cook on low flame for another 5 mins. Punjabi-style hariyali chicken is ready!





So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious dish for dinner and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.