10 Best Punjabi Recipes in Hindi

This is undoubtedly Punjab's specialty and now you have all the tricks to make the best chole-bhature at home. The combination of spicy channas with crisp yet soft bhaturas makes for an ideal Sunday brunch.Watch a quick video recipe below:Talk about Punjabi food and how can you not mention the quintessential Dal Makhani? It is believed that Dal Makhani was invented by Kundan Lal Gujral, founder of Moti Mahal chain of restaurants, who first added cream and tomatoes to plain black urad dal that later transformed into Dal Makhani because of its buttery texture.The dhaba food of Punjab is worth exploring but if you want to savour the same deliciousness in the comfort of your home try our recipe. This chicken curry is made with loads of freshly ground masalasdhaba-style.

4. Amritsari Murgh Makhani



The Amritsari Murgh Makhani is actually the original version of the Butter Chicken that is one of the most enjoyed dishes in North Indian restaurants.Get the same taste at home by following this fantastic recipe shared by the czar of Indian food Chef Aditya Bal.

Kadahi paneer is a semi-dry curry with capsicums, chunks of paneer, tomatoes and spices. The flavour of the dish mainly comes from freshly grounded coriander seeds and red chillies. As the name suggests, the dish is specially made in a 'Kadahi'.Chicken Tikka Masala is not only a favourite in India but is also popular all over the globe. A lot of Indian restaurants in foreign serve this delicious curry. In this dish, juicy pieces of chicken are marinated, roasted and then curried in a rich gravy.Another lovely treat straight from the Punjabi dhabas. This masaledaar dish is great for your dinner party. It is easy and fuss-free to make at home and your guests will definitely enjoy it. This recipe uses lots of whole spices that makes your dish aromatic and special.Locally known as Pinnis, atta ladoos are much loved in the state of Punjab. Whether you're looking for a sweet treat or just want to nibble on a snack, these ladoos are perfect and healthy too! They are made with whole wheat flours and lots of nuts and dry fruits.A stunning chicken curry from the capital city of Punjab. Chicken chunks are marinated in masalas and then cooked in a creamy and buttery gravy. You can pair it with naan or tandoori roti. The bright orange colour of the dish comes from the use of tomatoes.How can we forget our beloved samosas? The ultimate street snack in Punjab can now be recreated at home with this easy recipe. There's nothing like fried samosas that have just been taken out of hot oil. The traditional filling is that of mashed potatoes and peas but you can also experiment with paneer, mushrooms and even noodles!The next time you want to experiment at home, try one of our Punjabi recipes.