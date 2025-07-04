Ask any foodie around, Thecha, the iconic Maharashtrian condiment, has become a cult favourite beyond the state. It is fiery, has an earthy flavour, and is so simple to make that it just requires staple pantry ingredients. There are dozens of thecha recipes online, from dry thecha paneer to thecha Maggi. But, if you are looking for a delicious weekend recipe that'll leave you and your guests asking for more, then we have a different recipe for you – Thecha Mutton! It's a comforting meat curry with bold thecha punch. This dish is a game-changer for anyone who loves heat and spiciness. If you want to spice up your dinner table, then this Thecha Mutton recipe is a must-try! Let's learn how to make it in the easiest way possible.





How To Make Thecha Mutton | Thecha Gosht Recipe

Making this thecha mutton at home is pretty simple. This recipe was shared on Instagram by content creator Benazeer Dhorajiwala. To make this recipe:

1. Prepare The Mutton

Take boneless mutton and wash it. Add it to a pressure cooker along with sliced onions, salt, turmeric powder, ginger-garlic paste, oil and water. Pressure cook on high for 2 whistles. Then lower the heat and cook for 12-15 minutes. Let the pressure release naturally, and don't throw away the mutton stock since you'll need it later.

2. Make The Thecha

Dry roast some green chillies, along with garlic cloves, a handful of coriander leaves with stems and salt. Then grind it together and keep the spicy paste aside. This would be your base.

3. Cook The Mutton With Onions

In a pan, heat some oil and add chopped onions. Once soft, add the cooked mutton pieces and turmeric powder. Cook until the onions turn golden and coat the meat well.

4. Cook Slow

Pour the reserved mutton stock in two parts while slow-cooking the meat. This adds richness and lets the flavours deepen naturally. Let it simmer and absorb all that deliciousness.

5. Add Thecha And Serve

Add the prepared thecha, mix well and cook until the oil starts separating. Finish with some garam masala powder and fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot!

1. Do I Need To Marinate The Mutton For This Recipe?

Definitely not! Thecha mutton is one recipe that doesn't require any marination. Since this recipe uses pressure cooking, it helps tenderise the meat and flavourise the mutton. However, if you do have time on hand, you can marinate it for 30 minutes in some salt, turmeric and ginger-garlic paste. But even without marination, the mutton will turn out to be perfectly juicy and flavourful.

2. How To Alter The Heat Of The Thecha

Since thecha usually requires the use of a lot of green chillies, it might make the mutton extra fiery, which isn't preferred by many. You can simply reduce the number of green chillies in the recipe. You can also de-seed them to dial down the spice. Another trick for this could be to add a few roasted peanuts or a dash of lemon juice without losing their taste. The beauty of thecha is its versatility, so you can always alter it.

3. What To Serve With Mutton Thecha?

While regular wheat roti and steamed rice pair wonderfully, you can eat this Mutton Thecha with jowar or bajra bhakri. The nuttiness of both dishes will take your taste buds on a rollercoaster ride. A chilled cucumber or plain raita would help you balance the heat wonderfully. If you want to make it a wholesome meal, pair it with some pickled onions and papad, and you will look forward to this dish every time.





So, try this recipe and let us know if you like it or not!