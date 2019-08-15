Independence Day 2019: Make Tricolour Lasagne Pasta On This Special Day (Recipe Inside)

tricolour pasta

Highlights Make tricolour lasagne pasta this Independence Day

The lasagne adorns the three colours of national flag

This lasagne is made with tomatoes, cheese and spinach

India is celebrating Independence Day today. National holiday is observed on Independence Day to celebrate the freedom of India and its free democratic status. We usually pick holidays to carry on experiments in the kitchen and try making some unique dishes. Bored of eating the same old Indian food every day? Surprise your taste buds with something different this time. Other than Indian food, Chinese and Italian cuisines are hugely preferred by Indians. Italian food has slowly and gradually taken over the centre point of attraction with its cheesy dishes like pizza and pasta. Pasta is one versatile dish, made with different kinds of pastas like spaghetti, penne, fettucine etc.; and made in different sauces – white, red or pink.





Lasagne is also a kind of Italian pasta and is one delicious dish. It consists of layers of flat, wide pasta/lasagne sheets stuffed with gooey mixture of tomato and cheese, which can be mixed with veggies or meats. If you haven't eaten lasagne before, you are surely missing out on something delectable.





Here's a lasagne that is special in ways more than one. Firstly, it embodies the colours of our national flag – saffron, white and green. Secondly, despite being an uber creamy dish, it packs a punch of healthfulness. This tricolour lasagne loads up on the healthy leafy green vegetable- spinach. And evidently, it lends its striking green colour to the dish. Spinach not only tastes great in savoury dishes, it also comes with a lot of health benefits.

(Also Read: Make Crispy Methi Mathri For This Rakhi)





Spinach is a low-calorie food





Health Benefits Of Spinach –

May Promote Weight Loss

Spinach is a low-calorie food; one cup of spinach contains just 7 grams of calories. When you eat foods with zero or minimal calories, your body uses up the existing calories in the body to burn the digested food. This process leads to weight loss.











Improves Digestion

Spinach is packed with insoluble fibre that adds bulk to the food ingested and eases the digestion process.





(Also Read: Make Tiranga Dhokla For Independence Day And Rakhi)











Strengthens Bones

Spinach is an invaluable source of vitamin K, vitamin D and calcium that may help the muscle mass grow and support bone health.











Builds Immunity

Spinach contains compounds like beta-carotene, lutein and chlorophyll, which boost the immunity system of the body, fight off infections and diseases and also improve eye sight.







Here's the recipe of Tiranga Lasagne that you must read and try out at home this Independence Day 2019







