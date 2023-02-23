Indian cuisine is all about flavours and aroma. Whether you like your food spicy and bold, or mild and soothing, no dish seems complete without a melange of spices. In fact, cooking in India would never have been the same without masalas. It works as the very foundation of Indian food culture. And this is where 'tadka' comes in. 'Tadka' or tempering is an Indian cooking technique that has been in use for hundreds of years. It is a very simple process and helps unlock the full flavour potential of the spices and herbs. From a very simple dal to the most exotic meat curry, tadka is added to several desi recipes. What will fascinate you even more is the fact that every region has its unique masala concoction for tempering. Let's explain it further.





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: 5 Types Of Tadka You Can Add To A Bowl Of Dal

Photo Credit: iStock

How to make tadka:

As mentioned earlier, 'tadka' is a technique in Indian cooking, used to enhance the flavours and aroma of various dishes. Traditionally, the process involves heating ghee in a pan, adding spices and herbs to it and roasting until the ingredients splutter. You may also use oil instead of ghee. What you need to keep in mind is the choice of ingredients and the heat level. While the ingredients of tadka may vary from region to region, the base remains more or less the same. Roasting the right kind of spices and fat on high temperature helps you get the desired flavours and aroma in your dish.





Some of the common ingredients used to prepare any tadka are - oil or ghee, whole spices (cumin seeds, mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, fennel seeds, etc), ground spices (turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chili powder, etc.), garlic, ginger, curry leaves and onion. The amount of spices used in the tadka may vary depending on the dish you are making and your palate. You can also experiment with different combinations of spices to create your own unique tadka.

Importance of tadka in Indian cuisine:

Enhances flavour:

Tadka adds depth and complexity to the flavour of a dish. The spices used in tadka release their essential oils when heated. This helps infuse the oil and the dish with their flavours and aroma.

Adds colour:

Tadka can add vibrant colours to a dish, making it visually appealing. For instance, adding red chilli powder to tadka gives a dish a bright red colour.

Aids digestion:

Some of the spices used in tadka, such as cumin, coriander, and fennel, have digestive properties. Adding tadka to a dish can aid digestion and prevent bloating and gas.

Provides nutrition:

Some of the spices used in tadka - such as turmeric - have anti-inflammatory properties and can boost immunity. Adding tadka to a dish can provide a nutritional boost and enhance its health benefits.

Preserves food:

Tadka can also act as a preservative, as the spices used in it have anti-microbial properties that can prevent the growth of harmful bacteria and increase the shelf life of a dish.





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Tadka Khichdi For A Healthy And Comforting Meal (Recipe Inside)

Photo Credit: iStock

5 regional ways to add tadka to your meal:

1. North Indian tadka:

In North India, tadka or 'chaunk' is typically made by heating ghee or oil in a small pan, and then adding cumin seeds, garlic and whole red or green chilies to it. Once the seeds start spluttering, the tadka is poured over the dish to add flavour. For dal tadka, chopped onions and tomatoes are also added.

2. South Indian tadka:

In South India, tadka is made using a similar technique, but with different spices. Mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and urad dal are commonly used, along with curry leaves and dried red chilies. The tadka is poured over dishes like sambhar, rasam, and more.

3. Bengali tadka:

In Bengal, a special tadka called 'panch phoron' is used. Panch phoron is a mixture of five whole spices- cumin seeds, nigella seeds, fenugreek seeds, fennel seeds, and mustard seeds. The spices are added to hot oil, and once they start crackling, the tadka is added to dishes like dal and chutney.

4. Maharashtrian tadka:

In Maharashtra, tadka is called 'phodni' and is prepared using mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and hing (asafoetida). Sometimes, curry leaves and chopped onions are also added to the tadka to add flavour. This tadka is poured over dishes like dal and usal (a spicy curry made with sprouts).

5. Gujarati tadka:

In Gujarat, tadka is made using cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and hing. However, instead of just using oil or ghee, a mixture of oil and ghee is prepared for the tadka. This tadka is poured over dishes like dal, kadhi (a yogurt-based curry) and undhiyu (a mixed vegetable curry).





Next time, when you plan to prepare any regional cuisine, keep these tadka recipes handy to make your dish yet more authentic and traditional.