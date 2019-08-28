Indian Cooking: This Unique Version Of Kadhi Is Made Using Potato, Onion And Peas

Onion, Potato And Peas Kadhi

Highlights Kadhi is a curd-based curry that is usually made with fried besan balls

This kadhi is suffused with onions, potatoes and peas

Follow the recipe given here and try this unique curry at home

Indian cuisine envelops a range of spicy, flavourful curries. A typical Indian meal consists of at least one curry to be paired with rice or biryani, and breads like roti, paratha or naan. Kadhi is a curd-based curry that is made in a variety of forms in different parts of the country. The tangy dish complements any rice dish perfectly. Though, kadhi can also be savoured with roti – it really depends on individual taste. The curd curry contains fried balls of besan (Bengal gram flour), which soften after being doused in the curry. The flavour of these besan balls goes perfectly with the light, flowy curd curry. The conventional form of kadhi is hugely popular all over India, but in certain areas slight variations of this dish are also seen.





We've discovered an interesting variation of kadhi that retains the essence of the tangy curry but is a bit unique at the same time. This is the recipe of potato, onion and peas kadhi. Surprised? Don't be. Apparently, this form of kadhi is made in many households, especially in North India, given the long-standing love for potatoes there!





Needless to say, this curry is thicker because of onions but it still tastes heavenly as ever. So, let's see how can you make potato, onion and peas kadhi or should we say aloo, pyaaz aur matar ki kadhi.

(Also Read: Watch How To Sindhi Kadhi At Home)





Kadhi chawal is a popular dish in India











Onion, Potato And Peas Kadhi Recipe -

Ingredients -





2 tablespoon besan





2 boiled potatoes





100 gram peas





1 cup curd





Half teaspoon mustard seeds





1-2 bay leaf (tej patta)





2 pods of cloves (laung)





1 inch stick cinnamon (dalchini)





4-5 curry leaves (kadhi patta)





1 teaspoon coriander powder (dhaniya)





Half teaspoon turmeric (haldi)





Salt and red chilli powder to taste











Method –





Step 1. Peel potatoes and cut them into cubes.





Step 2. Mix besan and curd in 1 cup of water.





Step 3. Heat oil or ghee in a kadhai and put mustard seeds. Once they start to splutter, add all the dry spices, bay leaves and curry leaves. Sauté for a minute.





Step 4. Add onions and sauté till they turn brown.





Step 5. Add potatoes, salt, chilli powder and other powdered spices and sauté till they are fully cooked.





Step 6. Add curd-besan mixture and cook for 5 minutes. Check the consistency and add more water if required.





Step 7. Serve hot with rice or roti.





(Also Read: How To Make Besan Ki Kadhi)





This onion, potato and peas kadhi is sure to be a delightful change from the usual kadhi you have been eating all along. Try this recipe and surprise your family with this unique dish.







