Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the fittest celebrities in the industry. A quick scroll through her Instagram profile will give you proof of how she never misses even a single gym session. Apart from her stringent exercise regime, the actress also follows a healthy diet at all times and even incorporates good eating habits in her children. However, even Kareena Kapoor Khan allows herself the occasional guilty indulgence. Recently, the actress posted on Instagram about her yummy evening snack which had a twist of South Indian. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoyed a coffee with some banana chips.

In the photograph that Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, we could see a mug of coffee along with a bowl of South Indian-style banana chips. While the coffee looked frothy and delicious, the crunchy banana chips seemed to have a hint of spice. She asked her followers, "Coffee and kela chips. Who wants?" The actress was enjoying the delicious treat on Sunday afternoon.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a big fan of South Indian food. In a recent interaction with NDTV, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the five favourite foods she loved to eat during pregnancy. "They are still my five favourite things to eat, I am sure. Well, it would be like lots of parathas, lots of South Indian food...I'm a foodie," she said.





South Indian food has plenty of takers, including Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The actress had recently spent some time in the Maldives on vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan on the occasion of his birthday on 16th August. Their second-born son Jehangir also turned 6 months old on 21st August 2021. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has published a book based on her experiences with pregnancy and motherhood. She is also teaming up as a producer along with Ekta Kapoor for an upcoming venture.