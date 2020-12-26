Indian Cooking Tips: Ever Tried Kali Jalebi? Here's How You Can Make It In 10 Minutes!

Made with mawa, this one taste just like the usual jalebis.

Come winters and we are ready to indulge in all things greasy, hot and decadent! Not that we are any different during other seasons, but there is just something about the cold and chilly season that pulls us towards those ghee-laden, deep-fried sweets that are best enjoyed piping hot! From delightful gajar ka halwa to satisfying gulab jamun, there is so much about these yummy desserts that we just can't stop at one serving.





Crispy and heavenly jalebi is another sweet treat that most of us love to gorge hot and fresh right out of the pan! No wonder the halwais or sweet shop serving this coiled dessert will always have jalebi lovers lined up to grab their favourite sweet. And these shops keep making them all day long! Coiled, dipped and fried in chashni (sugar syrup), jalebis have our heart forever. But did you know you can go beyond the usual kesari jalebis too?





Your usual deep orange jalebi might be the reigning queen but the innovative minds have gone ahead and created some of the most delicious jalebis with different flavours. While beetroot jalebi is one example, did you know you can make kali (black) jalebi as well!? You read that right.





(Also Read: 7 Warm and Delicious Indian Sweets To Try This Winter)

Made with mawa, this one tastes just like the usual jalebi but is made with healthier ingredients, including water chestnut flour. Here is how you can make interesting kali jalebi at home:





Kali Jalebi Recipe:

Ingredients:





- Mawa- 2 cups





- Water chestnut flour (singhara aata)- 1 cup





- Ghee- for frying





- Sugar- 2 1/2 cup





- A pinch of saffron





(Also Read: This Kesari Jalebi Recipe Screams Indulgence (Watch Recipe Video))





Method:





1. Make the sugar syrup by dissolving sugar in 1 cup of water. Let it cool.





2. Meanwhile, mix mawa, saffron and water chestnut flour together. Add water if needed until a dripping consistency.





3. Pour the batter into a cone, seal it tightly and let one thick end open.





4. Heat the ghee in a deep wok, and shape the jalebis into the hot wok.





5. Let them fry until a crispy black colour. Dip them in the sugar syrup and serve crispy hot!





Try these yummy jalebis at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







