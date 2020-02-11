Indian Cooking Tips: Follow These Simple Steps To Make Restaurant-Style Crispy Dosa

Highlights Dosa has South Indian origin, but is loved by North Indians too

Dosa is traditionally eaten with sambhar and chutney

Dosa is always a quick fix breakfast recipe during a busy morning

Whenever we think about a quick and healthy breakfast menu, dosa is one of the first options that come in mind. Dosa is always a quick fix, especially when you have batter ready in the refrigerator. Although it has its origin in southern India, dosa is a firm-favourite dish of many north Indians too. Made out of fermented batter, dosa looks somewhat similar to crepe. Traditionally, dosas are served hot and crispy, along with sambar and chutney.











Although it can be prepared quickly, making it right can be one of the hardest things. Most of the time, the dosa is either too crispy or too soft; getting a perfect crisp is quit a tough job. But fret not! Food vlogger Parul, on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', shared some golden tips to get the crisp right. In the video, she shared a recipe of restaurant-style crispy dosa that needs no yeast or fermentation. According to Parul, all you need to do is, get the ratio right. Unlike the other recipes, where people use more rice and less dal, here she advised to use less rice and more dal.







Here Are The Ingredients Ratio To Get Restaurant-Style Crispy Dosa:

Urad Dal/Split black gram- 3/4th cup





Rice- half cup





Rice flour- half cup





Chana dal/chickpeas- two tablespoon





Methi/Fenugreek- half teaspoon (optional)











Here's The Complete Recipe Video Of The Crispy Dosa:

