Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Amla Chutney At Home (Recipe Inside)

Amla, or Indian Gooseberry, is one of Ayurveda's most treasured superfoods. It is replete with plenty of benefits for us to ignore. Perhaps this is why we have so many preparations with amla that have been a part of our staple diet since time immemorial. From juice to candies, murabba to achaar, we love this fruit to an extent that we are willing to ignore its bitter-sour flavour too. It is one of the richest sources of vitamin C; it may do wonders for weight-management and high blood pressure. It has a low glycaemic load, which makes it an excellent choice for diabetics too. It is also good for immunity and has anti-inflammatory properties.





Amla chutney is one of the many ways we like to have Indian Gooseberry. Now, you must be wondering, what exactly you can pair with something so bitter. Fret not; amla chutney may not always be so bitter and strong. Many parts of the country like to make the chutney with a blend of amla and chillies, which makes the chutney a fiery accompaniment that goes well with both roti and rice.





It is very easy to make the chutney and you do not even need many ingredients to make it at home. For instance, this amla chutney recipe posted on NDTV Food is made with eight ingredients. To make this thick and rustic chutney, you would need some oil, saunf, boiled amla, dhaniya powder, red chilli powder, ghee, Brahmi leaves and salt. Brahmi is a herb renowned for improving memory and brain function in Ayurveda and also ease stress. It contains powerful antioxidants that helps boost immunity and prevent free radical activity; moreover, it may also reduce inflammation.





This refreshing chutney has a tinge of chilly that makes it an ideal addition to any thali. If you are not too impressed with your lunch or dinner, and want to spruce it up a bit - this chutney may do the trick. Make sure you blend the chutney well until you reach your desired consistency.





This refreshing chutney has a tinge of chilly that makes it an ideal addition to any thali. If you are not too impressed with your lunch or dinner, and want to spruce it up a bit - this chutney may do the trick. Make sure you blend the chutney well until you reach your desired consistency.
















