Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make <i>Karela</i> Leaf <i>Pakoda</i> For A Healthy And Tasty Evening Snack

Pair these crispy pakodas with a hot cup of tea and enjoy the pitter-patter outside

Highlights Just like the bitter gourd, its leaves are equally healthy and nutritious

We found a simple yet appetising karela leaf recipe for you

Karela fritters are crispy, healthy and fuss-free

The goodness of bitter gourd is not unknown to us. It is one such vegetable that makes an integral part of our year-round diet, in form of stuffed karela, achari karela and more. But have you ever tried karela leaves? Yes, you heard it right! Just like the bitter gourd, its leaves are equally power-packed with a wide array of nutrients and can be used in preparing different recipes. They are a good source of antioxidants, vitamin A, C, iron, anti-microbial and anti-viral properties and much more. From controlling diabetes to promoting gut-health, these leaves are touted to have numerous health benefits. As per health experts, the most common way of consuming karela leaves is in form of tea or leafy vegetable (just like spinach).





However, we found a simple yet appetising karela leaf recipe for you, which can strike the right balance between health and taste in your diet. It is the much-loved pakoda, made with karela leaves. These fritters are crispy, healthy, fuss-free and can help you whip up a unique snack in this rainy season. And the best part is, this dish doesn't even taste bitter!





How To Make Karela Leaf Pakoda | Bitter Gourd Leaf Fritter Recipe:

Ingredients:

Bitter gourd leaves: 1 cup (cleaned and chopped)

Besan- 2-3 tablespoon





Rice flour- 1 tablespoon





Nigella seeds- half teaspoon





Carom seeds- half teaspoon





Turmeric powder- half teaspoon





Red chilli powder- half teaspoon





Cumin powder- 1 teaspoon





Salt as per taste





Oil- to fry





Water- for batter (if needed)





Method:

Step 1. Add all the ingredients in a mixing bowl (except oil and water) and dry mix everything together.





Step 2. Add some water to the mix and bind the batter well.





Step 3. Now, heat oil in a kadhai and start putting small portions of batter. Fry the pakodas well.





Step 4. Transfer the hot, crispy pakodas to a bowl and sprinkle some chaat masalas on top.





Pair these crispy fritters with a hot cup of tea and enjoy the pitter-patter outside!





Happy Snacking!



















