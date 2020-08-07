SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Karela Leaf Pakoda For A Healthy And Tasty Evening Snack

Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Karela Leaf Pakoda For A Healthy And Tasty Evening Snack

These fritters are crispy, healthy, fuss-free and can help you whip up a unique snack in this rainy season.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: August 07, 2020 18:37 IST

Reddit
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make <i>Karela</i> Leaf <i>Pakoda</i> For A Healthy And Tasty Evening Snack

Pair these crispy pakodas with a hot cup of tea and enjoy the pitter-patter outside

Highlights
  • Just like the bitter gourd, its leaves are equally healthy and nutritious
  • We found a simple yet appetising karela leaf recipe for you
  • Karela fritters are crispy, healthy and fuss-free

The goodness of bitter gourd is not unknown to us. It is one such vegetable that makes an integral part of our year-round diet, in form of stuffed karela, achari karela and more. But have you ever tried karela leaves? Yes, you heard it right! Just like the bitter gourd, its leaves are equally power-packed with a wide array of nutrients and can be used in preparing different recipes. They are a good source of antioxidants, vitamin A, C, iron, anti-microbial and anti-viral properties and much more. From controlling diabetes to promoting gut-health, these leaves are touted to have numerous health benefits. As per health experts, the most common way of consuming karela leaves is in form of tea or leafy vegetable (just like spinach).

However, we found a simple yet appetising karela leaf recipe for you, which can strike the right balance between health and taste in your diet. It is the much-loved pakoda, made with karela leaves. These fritters are crispy, healthy, fuss-free and can help you whip up a unique snack in this rainy season. And the best part is, this dish doesn't even taste bitter!

How To Make Karela Leaf Pakoda | Bitter Gourd Leaf Fritter Recipe:

Ingredients:

Bitter gourd leaves: 1 cup (cleaned and chopped)

Besan- 2-3 tablespoon

Rice flour- 1 tablespoon

Nigella seeds- half teaspoon

Carom seeds- half teaspoon

Turmeric powder- half teaspoon

Red chilli powder- half teaspoon

Cumin powder- 1 teaspoon

Salt as per taste

Oil- to fry

Water- for batter (if needed)

Method:

Step 1. Add all the ingredients in a mixing bowl (except oil and water) and dry mix everything together.

Step 2. Add some water to the mix and bind the batter well.

Step 3. Now, heat oil in a kadhai and start putting small portions of batter. Fry the pakodas well.

Step 4. Transfer the hot, crispy pakodas to a bowl and sprinkle some chaat masalas on top.

Pair these crispy fritters with a hot cup of tea and enjoy the pitter-patter outside!

Happy Snacking!

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com





Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Monsoon SnackingPakoda RecipesKarela Recipes
Punjab Grill's Famous Khoya Paneer Recipe Revealed! Read To Know
Punjab Grill's Famous Khoya Paneer Recipe Revealed! Read To Know
This Khatte Chane Recipe Will Make You Fall For Chickpeas All Over Again!
This Khatte Chane Recipe Will Make You Fall For Chickpeas All Over Again!

Advertisement

FESTIVE DEALS

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Up For Some Exciting Deals On Cookware? Find Them Inside!

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 