Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Mango Kalakand

Summers are here in full bloom and even though the scorching heat is too much to take, there are some reasons why we love this season so much. The king of fruits, mango, tops it all! Let's just agree that the luscious fruit is one of the most loved fruits in India and is consumed in countless ways. A thick mango shake, tangy mango pickle and raw mango chutney are some of the most common ways to have the fruit but for those with a sweet tooth, there is a whole world of mango desserts waiting to be devoured! From mango cheesecake, custard, smoothie and mango yogurt to mango ice-cream, the options are endless. Aren't you slurping already?





Mangoes are super versatile and are used to prepare decadent Indian desserts as well. Come summer season and sweet shops are lined with such mouth-watering Indian desserts made with mango. But amid the lockdown, we can't go out to relish all those yummy sweet treats. Fret not! We've got you covered with a quick and easy kalakand recipe that you can make at home when sweet cravings are hard to suppress!





Kalakand is a simple sweetmeat that is said to have originated in Alwar, Rajasthan. It has become immensely popular across India for a melt-in-mouth texture due to the combination of paneer and milk. Even though the dish looks complicated, it can be made in a few simple steps at home for a delightful post-dinner dessert.





Mango kalakand has chopped alphonsos mixed with milk, homemade chenna and saffron. These are combined together and spread on a tray to set, garnished with pistachios and cooled in refrigerator. Once cooled, top it with mango cream and chopped mangoes right before serving!





Mango kalakand is a great summer dessert to try at home. Make it at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.







