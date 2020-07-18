Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Punjabi Lemon Chicken At Home

Unlike butter chicken, this Punjabi lemon chicken is slightly more guilt-free

Highlights Chicken can be prepared in a range of ways

Chicken is a good source of protein

Punjabi lemon chicken is an incredibly easy recipe

The number of chicken delicacies in this country is proof of our long standing love affair with the meat. Ask an ardent chicken lover, and they would perhaps count 25 ways in which they can have chicken from breakfast to dinner. If you are also somewhat of a fan of the lean meat, we have a recipe that is sure to leave you drooling.





This Punjabi lemon chicken is show-stealer in every way. Flavour, texture, richness, this chicken curry has it all. Hot bold flavours undercut with a citrusy kick, this chicken delicacy is all you need to perk up your lunch or dinner spread.





(Also Read: Make Restaurant-Style Butter Chicken At Home With This Recipe)





What Goes In Punjabi Lemon Chicken?







The moment you think Punjabi chicken delicacies, our mind is crowded with yummy creaminess of butter chicken. Unlike butter chicken, this Punjabi lemon chicken is slightly more guilt-free, there is no cream or magaz used in the recipe. In fact, the recipe is made with a bunch of easily- available ingredients. The base is a mishmash of select spices like cumin seeds, green chillies, garlic, ginger, turmeric powder, coriander et al. Onions also lend an inimitable richness to the curry, however the real surprise elements here are the tangy lemon juice and orange juice- they take the flavour of the curry to a whole new level.

(Also Read: How To Make Quick And Easy Honey Chicken Wings At Home)





Chicken is super versatile, it can be used to make a plethora of dishes How To Make Punjabi Lemon Chicken?



It is a fairly simple recipe to put together at home. The recipe uses chicken thighs since there is a good amount of flesh to work with, also they do not get so chewy once they are cooked. However, it is optional. You can choose the pieces as per your preference. Do make sure you have washed your chicken well.







Heat some refined oil, add the cumin seeds, wait till they splutter- then goes the ginger, followed by onions and garlic. Sautee them well until they turn golden brown, add the rest of the spice powders and mix the masala well. Toast the masala until it is well done, now add the chicken into the masala and stir well, make sure the chicken is well coated in the masala. Next, add the lemon juice, orange juice and mix everything very well. Add the sugarcane juice towards the end for a slightly sweet edge in this potpourri of flavours. Garnish with fresh coriander. Serve with hot rice or naan.







For full recipe of Punjabi Lemon Chicken with ingredients, click here.







Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it.







