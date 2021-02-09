Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Quick And Easy Calicut Chicken Biryani (Recipe Inside)

Calicut biryani is of Kerala is brimming with southern flavours of curry leaves and poppy seeds.

Biryani was ordered more than once every second in the year 2020, as per a report, and we aren't even surprised. Biryani has literally surpassed to be just a royal delicacy over the years, it has become an emotion. From planning a party at home to simply satiating those cravings for the royal feast, you know that the one-pot meal of biryani wouldn't disappoint at all. No wonder biryani has managed to capture the fancy of billions across the world with its many variations. Be it the popular Hyderabadi biryani or the scrumptious classics such as mutton or chicken biryani. There are some new spins too such as chicken tikka or chicken 65 biryani, and we are slurping as we go on! There is no end to the list but there are some biryanis that never fail to impress us no matter how many times we relish!





Biryanis from southern India are known for the aromatic taste and flavour. With different cooking techniques and distinct ingredients, south India itself has a variety of biryanis. From Hyderabadi to Andhra-style biryani to the coastal flavours of Kerala, you will be left impressed with unique flavours and play of ingredients. Calicut (Kozhikode) biryani is one such from the lot of Kerala that is brimming with southern flavours of curry leaves and poppy seed paste along with a host of spices that lends an aromatic affair. Kerala is known for its coastal dishes which includes Malabari fish biryani and prawn curries and this chicken biryani too is sure to leave you asking for more.

(Also Read: 7 Biryanis from South India You Shouldn't Miss)





Biryani from Calicut is layered with aromatic spices and topped with boiled eggs.





How To Make Calicut Chicken Biryani | Calicut Chicken Biryani Recipe

In this easy chicken biryani recipe, the chicken is marinated in a pool of spices including curry leaves, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, aniseed powder, poppy seeds and more along with lime juice and yogurt. It is added to the biryani masala of tomato and onion which also has the aromatic flavours of cinnamon, bay leaves, clove, nutmeg and cardamom. It is then alternatively layered with cooked rice, topped with boiled egg, cashews and raisins right before serving! Doesn't it sound irresistibly delicious?





Find the full recipe of Calicut Chicken Biryani here.





Try this easy, fuss-free south Indian biryani at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







