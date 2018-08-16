This Is How You Make Restaurant-Style Kal Dosai

Highlights South Indian food offers a wide variety of dishes

South Indian food offers a wide variety of dishes. From idli, dosai, uthapam to paniyaram and appam, south Indian food has it all. One such popular variety of dosai in south India is kal dosai. A lot of people confuse this delight with plain dosai or plain uthapam; however, it is way too different from both the variants. Made with parboiled rice and urad dal, this dosai variant is slightly thicker and is quite soft in texture. It stays soft for a longer time, and hence, can be packed in tiffin for long journeys as well. It is a perfect breakfast option and tastes the best when paired with tomato coconut chutney and coriander chutney. If you wish to make kal dosai at home, here is an easy recipe for you:





Note: The ingredients mentioned below are for serving 3-4 people. You can increase or decrease the serving size as per your requirement.





Ingredients:





Urad Dal - 1/4 cup

Fenugreek Seeds - 1/4 teaspoon

Raw Rice - 1/2 cup

Parboiled rice - 1/2 cup

Salt - 1/2 tsp

Refined Oil - 4-5 teaspoon

Method:





To begin with, take a bowl and add both rice and fenugreek seeds to it. Now, add water to it and soak for about 7-8 hours. Similarly, soak urad dal in a separate container for 7-8 hours. Once this is done, wash and grind the rice and urad dal separately to attain a fine paste. Then, mix both the pastes together and add salt (as per your taste). Mix it evenly and allow the batter to ferment for at least 6-7 hours. Now, place a tawa on stove and bring it on medium flame. Grease it with little oil. Then, pour a ladle of batter on the tawa and spread it in a circular motion. However, make sure that it is thick and a small round. Pour just a few drops of oil around the dosai and cover the tawa with a lid. Allow it to cook on medium flame for 2 minutes. Cook the kal dosai only from one side. . Once it is done, remove the lid and transfer the kal dosai on a serving plate. Serve it with piping hot sambar and tomato coconut chutney. You can also sprinkle podi powder on it to make it more enticing.

So, the next time you crave for something healthy yet delicious, bring this recipe to your rescue and prepare kal dosai like a pro.







