Indulge In Jammu's Famous Dogra Cuisine With These 3 Popular Recipes

India is known for its diverse culture and elaborated regional and sub-regional cuisines. If you explore, every part of the country has some unique dish to offer. One of such noteworthy examples is the Dogra cuisine of Jammu. It is the food culture of the famous Dogra community, who ruled Jammu and Kashmir in around 19th century (then undivided India). The cuisine includes a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, with some eccentric flavourings and uncomplicated union of spices. But what strikes a chord with us each time is the extensive usage of local produces.





Here we bring you few of the most famous dishes of Dogri cuisine, which can proudly make it to your dining table any day for a feisty meal.





Here're 3 Popular Dishes From Dogri Cuisine:

Ambal

One of the popular dishes of the cuisine, ambal is basically a sweet-and-sour (khatta-meetha) gravy dish made of pumpkin, jaggery and tamarind. It is quick, simple and light on stomach and can be best enjoyed with steamed rice. Click here for the recipe.





Khatta Meat

It is a staple meat curry of the Dogra community, where the mutton is traditionally cooked with sour pomegranate seeds or lime juice to bring out the unique tanginess (khatta) of the dish. However, several recipes replace the anardana or lime juice with aamchoor (dry mango powder). You can pair this simple khatta meat with rice or roti for a lavish meal at home. Click here for the recipe.





Ghyoor

Also spelled gheur, at first glance it resembles South Indian appam. Ghyoor holds a special place in the Dogra community as it is made as a gesture to welcome someone to the family (especially brides and grooms during wedding). It is simple, quick and needs only maida, salt and water for preparation. However, salt can also be replaced with sugar to make sweet ghyoor. Click here for the recipe.





If you are a foodie and enjoy exploring different cuisines, you must give Dogra cuisine a try. And do not forget to write experience to us in the comment section below!



















