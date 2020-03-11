Indian Cooking Tips: Make This Hyderabadi Masala Chicken At Home To Beat Mid-Week Blues

Hyderabadi masala chicken can be a lip-smacking addition to your menu

Highlights Hyderabadi dishes are known for their richness and royalty

Hyderabadi cuisine is loved by every foodie around

We bring you a recipe video of Hyderabadi Masala Chicken

A tasty and sumptuous lunch is what most of us look forward to beat mid-week blues. All the non-vegetarian lovers, what is the most common dish you wait to indulge in? Surely it is some chicken or mutton preparation! Several people like cooking their meal at home and others prefer ordering-in. If the reason behind ordering-in is not knowing how to cook a non-veg dish, then here we come to your rescue! We bring you an easy chicken recipe that can be a lip-smacking addition to your menu- it is Hyderabadi Masala Chicken.





Hyderabadi dishes are known for their richness and royalty. From biryanis to faluda - Hyderabadi cuisine is loved by every foodie around. For the unversed, also known as Deccani cuisine, it has a huge influence of the princely legacy of Nizams of Hyderabad. Legend has it that this cuisine is an amalgamation of Mughal, Turkish and Arabic cooking style, along with the influences of Telugu and Marathwada food style.





We bring you a recipe video of Hyderabadi Masala Chicken by YouTube channel Food Fatafat, who explained the cooking process step-by-step to make it easier even for the amateurs. The ingredients they used are very easily available in every kitchen. To mention some - fried onions, ginger-garlic paste, coriander (dhania) seeds, cumin (jeera) seeds, cloves (laung), black pepper (kali mirch), cinnamon, cardamom (elaichi), dry red chilli et al.

Watch: Recipe Video For Hyderabadi Masala Chicken:

Also Read: This 'Chicken In Sesame Sauce' Can Amp Up Your Weekend Lunch (Recipe Video Inside)













