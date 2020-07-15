Indian Cooking Tips: Prepare Restaurant-Style Nadru Yakhni With This Special Recipe By Mealability

Nadru in Kashmiri language stands for lotus stem

Yakhni needs no introduction. The slow-cooked yogurt-based dish is all about flavours and aroma of spices! Touted to be introduced by the Moghuls, over the years, this dish has gained popularity as an indispensable part of the Kashmiri cuisine. While, traditionally, yakhni meant yogurt-based meat curry; today, it also boasts of several vegetarian versions - a popular one being nadru yakhni. If you want to know how it's made, we bring you an authentic recipe straight from the kitchen of famous Kashmiri restaurant, Mealability. The nadru yakhni recipe has been curated by Chef Sanjay Raina.





Here's The Recipe Video For Nadru Yakhni:

For the uninitiated, nadru in Kashmiri language stands for lotus stem. While some people like to fry the lotus stem before dipping it to the yakhni gravy, this restaurant-special recipe includes boiled lotus stem, slow-cooked in white, spice-infused gravy.

While sharing the recipe, the chef recommended using short and thick fat lotus stems, which are heavy and firm, with a vibrant brownish colour. Try to avoid any stem with black spots or bruises on the rind.





Here's The Written Recipe For Nadru Yakhni:

Prep Time: 10 minutes





Cook Time: 30 minutes





Serves: 4





Ingredients:





2 Lotus stem





2 cups of yogurt





1 tsp cumin seeds





1 tsp garam masala





2 tbsp gram flour





6-7 green cardamom





4 black cardamom





2 tbsp mustard oil





1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves





1 tbsp ghee





Salt to taste





Method:





Peel the skin of the lotus stems.





Cut the lotus stem into half-inch pieces.





In a vessel, boil water and cook lotus stems for 10 minutes.





In a mixing bowl, add yogurt, cumin seeds, garam masala, gram flour, green cardamom, black cardamom and mustard oil.





Mix everything well.





Add salt and dried fenugreek leaves to it.





Add the boiled lotus stems in the white gravy.





Stir constantly until the lotus root is tender and the gravy is creamy.





Pour some ghee over the top.





Serve it hot with steam rice or naan.





Enjoy your meal!







