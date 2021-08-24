As Indians our love for food surpasses all borders and biases; we love a good plate of noodles as much as we drool over a creamy baked pasta. If we had to choose our top pick, though, it would obviously be our very own Indian cuisine. We pride ourselves on the variety, the delicious blend of aromas and spices, the comfort of Indian curries, and an unending list of decadent desserts found in the country. Ours is a country of true-blue foodies and we like to carry that heritage with us wherever we go. Anyone trying to tell us otherwise would face immense resentment, and that is exactly what happened on Twitter recently.





Gene Weingarten, a columnist from the leading US daily - The Washington Post, wrote an article explaining his dislike for certain foods. In a particular point, he wrote that 'Indian food was the only ethnic cuisine based entirely on one spice'. And in a matter of minutes, all hell broke loose. The tweet garnered around 3.1K comments and 2.5K retweets and the numbers are still growing. Look at the tweet here:







Indian food enthusiasts and from all over the world started bashing the writer for his biased opinions, so much so that he had to remove the particular sentence from the article itself. Indian actor and TV host Padma Lakshmi shared a picture of the original article and wrote about how racist and uniformed the writer was:







What was commendable to see is that people from all over the world stood high in defense of Indian food and pointed out that even the blandest of our curries use more than one spice.

Twitter users listed out the variety of food the subcontinent had to offer and some even went ahead and gave us a peek of their Indian pantries and the wide range of spies that they had in store.







This just goes to show that Indian food is not only loved in the country, but it has a strong fan base worldwide. What are your thoughts on the writer's perspective? Let us know in the comments below.