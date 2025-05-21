Happy International Tea Day to all tea lovers. Tea is a beverage with roots tracing back to around 2700 BC in China. According to legend, Chinese emperor Shen Nung was sitting beneath a tree while his servant boiled water. Some leaves from the tree drifted into the pot, and Shen Nung, a renowned herbalist, decided to try this accidental infusion. The result was tea. Since then, tea has gained popularity across the globe. Today, tea enthusiasts enjoy a wide variety of types of tea, each with a unique flavour profile and cultural history. But did you know that your favourite tea could reveal personality traits and preferences? This International Tea Day, find out what your preferred brew says about you.

Here Are 6 Popular Teas And What They Reveal About Your Nature:

1. Masala Chai

Most Indians are introduced to tea through masala chai at home. This hot, comforting cup is made by brewing tea in water with milk. Many people enhance the flavour with their favourite spices such as ginger, peppercorns, fennel seeds, carom seeds, lemongrass, and more for an extra kick.





Masala chai fans love conversations over a warm cup. They cannot imagine a day without their chai. It is not just a beverage, it is a ritual. Come rain or shine (even at 40 degrees Celsius), they will never skip their daily dose of chai.

2. Matcha Tea

Photo: Pexels

Matcha, a finely ground Japanese green tea, is gaining popularity around the world. While it is a staple in Japan, Gen Z has embraced it globally, especially in the form of matcha lattes. Thanks to its aesthetic appeal and reputed health benefits, including antioxidants and metabolism support. Matcha has also found its way into desserts, sodas, and even cocktails.





Matcha lovers are drawn to mindfulness and enjoy novelty. They are open to change, appreciate detail, and often lead aspirational lifestyles filled with creative choices and visual aesthetics.

3. Iced Tea

Iced tea is the chilled version of brewed tea. Once steeped in hot water, the tea is cooled down and sweetened. People often enhance it with fruity flavours such as lemon, peach, or berries. It is refreshing and ideal for warmer weather.





Those who favour iced tea tend to live life to the fullest. They are relaxed, confident, and sociable. With a wide friend circle, they are always up for a casual meet-up or spontaneous plan.

4. Black Tea

Photo:Pexels

Black tea is a no-frills beverage made by brewing tea leaves in water. Some people prefer to sweeten it, while others enjoy its robust, full-bodied flavour without any additions.





Fans of black tea are often disciplined and consistent. They usually have strong opinions, a grounded worldview, and an appreciation for deeper conversations. They are thoughtful and tend to enjoy reading, philosophy, or self-reflection.

5. Chamomile Tea

Photo: Pexels

Chamomile tea is made by steeping aromatic chamomile flowers in hot water. It may not appeal to everyone's taste buds, but it is widely appreciated for its potential health benefits such as aiding digestion, reducing anxiety, and promoting restful sleep.





Chamomile tea drinkers often enjoy solitude and self-care. Their bedtime rituals may include skincare, light reading, soothing music, and a calming cup of tea. They tend to have minimalist lifestyles and value close, intimate relationships.

6. Bubble Tea

Originating in Taiwan and later becoming a phenomenon in Korea and beyond, bubble tea-or boba tea-can be milk, or water-based. What sets it apart is the chewy tapioca pearls, or boba, that add texture and burst with flavour in every sip.





Bubble tea fans are cheerful, social, and expressive. They enjoy collecting moments, quirky souvenirs, or even rare boba cup designs. Their vibrant personalities often make them the life of the party.





This International Tea Day 2025, brew your favourite type of tea - whether it is a classic cup of masala chai or a tall glass of iced peach tea-and enjoy it in your own way.





Happy International Tea Day!





Note: This personality test is designed purely for entertainment purposes and should not be considered a scientifically validated assessment.