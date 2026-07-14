For many women, period cramps are an uncomfortable part of the menstrual cycle. While the intensity of the pain can vary from person to person, the discomfort is often enough to interfere with daily activities. Although there are several ways to manage menstrual pain, medications being one of them, some people also turn to simple home remedies for relief. According to nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, a warm drink prepared with a few common kitchen ingredients may help ease period cramps naturally. Here's how you can make it at home.

Why Do Period Cramps Happen?

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According to Shalini Sudhakar, painful menstrual cramps are linked to the excessive production of a hormone-like compound called prostaglandins during periods. She explains that prostaglandins cause inflammation in the uterus and intensify contractions of the uterine wall, which can lead to painful cramps.

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The Home Remedy Shalini Sudhakar Recommends

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Sudhakar recommends preparing a warm herbal drink using ajwain, fennel seeds and cinnamon.





Ingredients

1 teaspoon carrom seeds (ajwain)

1 teaspoon fennel seeds (saunf)

2 inches of pure cinnamon

400 ml water

Method

Crush the ajwain, fennel seeds and cinnamon using a hand pestle to help release their natural compounds.

Add the crushed ingredients to 400 ml of water.

Boil the mixture until the water reduces to half.

Strain, if preferred, and consume warm or hot.

How Should You Drink It?

According to Sudhakar, the drink can be sipped warm every 3 to 4 hours during the day. She also suggests preparing a larger batch in advance and simply reheating it before drinking.





Also Read: Can Cinnamon Water Aid Weight Loss? Here's What You Should Know

How The Ingredients May Help

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Ajwain





According to Sudhakar, ajwain contains an active compound called thymol, which may help reduce the prostaglandins responsible for period cramps.



Cinnamon





The expert says cinnamon acts as a natural anti-inflammatory, which may help relax the uterine muscles and reduce cramping.



Fennel Seeds





Fennel seeds contain anethole, a compound that may help reduce painful uterine contractions during menstruation.

According to nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, period cramps are often linked to increased prostaglandin production during menstruation. She recommends this warm herbal drink made with ajwain, fennel seeds and cinnamon as a simple home remedy that may help ease cramps when sipped throughout the day.





So, what are you waiting for? Try this quick and easy concoction today.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.