Jhinga Kairi Curry Recipe Video: Add Some Coastal Flavour To Your Favourite Prawns With This Recipe

Prawns are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, essential minerals, vitamins and several other nutrients

It is important to make sure that prawns are defrosted before cooking

Be it in form of roast or baked or cooked - prawns are always delightful

If you are asked to name one of the most common seafoods, prawns will top the list. Prawn is the food item that every seafood lover swears by. They are not only easy to cook, but also are highly nutritious. Prawns are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, essential minerals, vitamins and several other nutrients. As per health experts, prawns are low in calorie, making them a good option for weight loss diet. Be it in form of roast or baked or cooked - prawns are always delightful. Keeping its popularity in mind, here we bring you an easy prawn recipe with raw mango, coconut milk and curry leaves, which give coastal flavour to the dish.





On this note, one must remember that you are cooking with frozen prawns, it is important to make sure that they are completely defrosted. This can be done easily by placing the prawn in a waterproof package or wrapping in plastic wrap and keeping in cold water for about an hour. Once defrosted, these prawns should be used for cooking immediately.





Watch: Here's Jhinga Kairi Curry Recipe Video For You:

Prep Time: 20 minutes





Cook Time: 30 minutes





Serves: 2





Ingredients:





6-8 prawns





2 tbsp Coconut oil





1 tbsp ghee





1/2 tsp mustard seeds





2-3 green chilli, slit





7-8 curry leaves





2 tbsp raw mango, julienne





1/2 tsp turmeric powder





1 onion, sliced





1/2 tsp cumin seeds





1/2 tsp coriander seeds





1/2 tsp saunf





2 tbsp raw coconut





2 whole red chilli





1 tsp bhujwa masala





1 inch ginger





2-3 garlic pods





1 cup Coconut milk





1 tsp red chilli oil





Salt to taste





Water as required





Method:





1. Clean, devein and pat dry the prawns.





2. Roast onion slice, cumin seed, coriander seed, saunf, raw coconut, red chilli whole, bhujwa masala, ginger and garlic together and make a fine paste.





3. In a deep bottom pan pour coconut oil and ghee.





4. Temper curry leaves, green chillis and mustard seeds.





5. Add turmeric, salt, raw mango slices, prawns and roast and blend together.





6. Add the prepared paste and cook well till oil starts to leave from sides.





7. Pour water, coconut milk and red chilli oil.





8. Serve hot.





This dish can be best enjoyed with steamed rice or Malabar porotta (paratha). Try it at home and let us know the feedback!







