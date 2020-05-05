SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: How To Make Protein-Rich Tandoori Kesari Jhinga (Prawn) At Home For Dinner

Watch: How To Make Protein-Rich Tandoori Kesari Jhinga (Prawn) At Home For Dinner

This 'tandoori kesari jhinga' is not only rich in protein (due to prawn), but also packed with antioxidants due to the inclusion of saffron water.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: May 05, 2020 17:54 IST

Reddit
Watch: How To Make Protein-Rich Tandoori Kesari Jhinga (Prawn) At Home For Dinner
Highlights
  • Prawn is rich in omega-3 fatty acid, low in calories and high in protein
  • Prawn is an ideal food for promoting weight loss
  • Saffron is packed with antioxidants

Raise your hand if your mouth waters in the name of prawn! Prawn is undoubtedly one of the most popular seafood nation-wide. It is a delight for the ones who do not like any interruption of bones in their meals. The seafood, which is soft from inside and crunchy from outside, can be cooked in various ways across cuisines. Be it in form of prawn salad or prawn curry, it is luscious in every form. Prawn not only tastes good, but is also rich in several nutrients. As per health experts, this seafood is rich in omega-3 fatty acid, low in calories and high in protein-content, making it an ideal food for promoting weight loss. Prawn is also rich in several vitamins like B-12 and B-6.

Adding on to the list of prawn-based dishes, here we bring you the recipe of 'tandoori kesari jhinga', which can be cooked in 15 minutes. This dish is not only rich in protein (due to prawn), but also packed with antioxidants due to the inclusion of saffron water.

Here's The Recipe For Tandoori Kesari Jhinga (Prawn):

Also Read: Jhinga Kairi Curry Recipe Video: Add Some Coastal Flavour To Your Favourite Prawns With This Recipe

Prep Time: 1 hour

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

2 Tiger prawns

1 tsp Onion paste

1 tsp Cashew nut paste

1 tsp Coconut milk

1/2 tsp Saffron water

1/2 tsp Rose water

1/4 tsp Yellow chili

1/4 tsp Green chili paste

1 tsp Yoghurt

1 tsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp Ginger-Garlic paste

1/4 tsp dried fenugreek leaves

1 tsp Mustard oil

1/2 tsp Turmeric powder

1/2 tsp Kalonji

1 tsp Cream

Salt to taste

Method:

Clean and pat dry tiger prawns.

Marinate with ginger-garlic paste and lemon juice.

Mix all the other ingredients together and rub on the prawns.

Skew it and cook it in tandoor or oven till soft and juicy.

Serve hot with green chutney.

'Tandoori kesari jhinga' can also be an ideal dish to ward-off weekday blues post a hectic day. So try making this dish at home and relish!

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Prawn RecipesRecipe VideoProtein-rich Diet
Cinnamon Milk: 5 Health Benefits Of The Spiced Milk And How To Make It
Cinnamon Milk: 5 Health Benefits Of The Spiced Milk And How To Make It
TV Actress Sanaya Irani Dons Chef Cap For Husband Mohit Sehgal To Make This Italian Treat
TV Actress Sanaya Irani Dons Chef Cap For Husband Mohit Sehgal To Make This Italian Treat

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com