Watch: How To Make Protein-Rich Tandoori Kesari Jhinga (Prawn) At Home For Dinner

Raise your hand if your mouth waters in the name of prawn! Prawn is undoubtedly one of the most popular seafood nation-wide. It is a delight for the ones who do not like any interruption of bones in their meals. The seafood, which is soft from inside and crunchy from outside, can be cooked in various ways across cuisines. Be it in form of prawn salad or prawn curry, it is luscious in every form. Prawn not only tastes good, but is also rich in several nutrients. As per health experts, this seafood is rich in omega-3 fatty acid, low in calories and high in protein-content, making it an ideal food for promoting weight loss. Prawn is also rich in several vitamins like B-12 and B-6.





Adding on to the list of prawn-based dishes, here we bring you the recipe of 'tandoori kesari jhinga', which can be cooked in 15 minutes. This dish is not only rich in protein (due to prawn), but also packed with antioxidants due to the inclusion of saffron water.





Here's The Recipe For Tandoori Kesari Jhinga (Prawn):

Prep Time: 1 hour





Cook Time: 15 minutes





Serves: 1





Ingredients:





2 Tiger prawns





1 tsp Onion paste





1 tsp Cashew nut paste





1 tsp Coconut milk





1/2 tsp Saffron water





1/2 tsp Rose water





1/4 tsp Yellow chili





1/4 tsp Green chili paste





1 tsp Yoghurt





1 tsp lemon juice





1/2 tsp Ginger-Garlic paste





1/4 tsp dried fenugreek leaves





1 tsp Mustard oil





1/2 tsp Turmeric powder





1/2 tsp Kalonji





1 tsp Cream





Salt to taste





Method:





Clean and pat dry tiger prawns.





Marinate with ginger-garlic paste and lemon juice.





Mix all the other ingredients together and rub on the prawns.





Skew it and cook it in tandoor or oven till soft and juicy.





Serve hot with green chutney.





'Tandoori kesari jhinga' can also be an ideal dish to ward-off weekday blues post a hectic day. So try making this dish at home and relish!







