There are superstars and then there is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The undisputed queen of Bollywood may have made a late entry into the world of social media but has been winning the Internet game with each of her posts. Now, Kareena Kapoor has spoken on behalf of all foodies when she opted to bite into a freshly baked croissant on what most people would consider the “healthy first Monday” of the year. Sharing an image of herself, Kareena Kapoor said, “It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but…it's a croissant so just go for it. Do what your heart desires. It is 2022. Make the most of it.”





Kareena Kapoor comes from a family of food enthusiasts. So, it was no surprise that she and the rest of her family members indulged their tastebuds a couple of days ago while ringing in the New Year. Kareena's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan shared a series of photos from their family gathering. It included photos of a lavish dinner spread with a range of dishes laid out on a table. In the photos, we could see meat, wine, curries, loaves of bread, sausages, an assortment of sauteed broccoli and carrots, among other dishes. Apart from Kareena and Soha, their respective husbands, Saif Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu, were also present.

Late last year, Kareena Kapoor was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to undergo home quarantine. To brighten her spirits and cheer her up, Kareena's friend, filmmaker Rhea Kapoor sent her some chocolates. Sharing a photo of the same on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Always cheering me up,” and tagged Rhea. Click here to see how the chocolates look.





Being a Punjabi, it's no surprise that Kareena Kapoor loves food that originates from the state, especially the traditional sarson ka saag, alongside makkai ki roti. A few weeks ago, Kareena shared a photo of her relishing the mustard greens and corn roti with a dollop of white butter. Kareena couldn't stop eating, as was evident from her caption. To find out what she said about her sarson ka saag and makkai ki roti, click here.





Kareena Kapoor's culinary indulgences have left our tummies rumbling. Keep them coming, Kareena!