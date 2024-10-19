Karwa Chauth, a Hindu festival celebrated by married women, involves a day-long fast to pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Fasting is usually without any food and water and it is not easy. To maintain strength and energy during this fast, it's essential to have a nourishing Sargi meal before sunrise. Sargi is a pre-dawn meal traditionally eaten by married Hindu women on Karwa Chauth. The meal is believed to provide satiety and energy to sustain the women through their day-long fast.





What is included in Sargi meal:

Sargi typically consists of a variety of foods, including fruits, nuts, milk, and sweets. It is considered auspicious to eat Sargi before sunrise, as it is believed to bring good luck and blessings for the husband's long life.

The Importance of a Balanced Sargi

A well-planned Sargi meal provides essential nutrients and helps you stay hydrated throughout the day. By consuming a balanced combination of foods, you can avoid hunger pangs and maintain your energy levels.





An Ideal Karwa Chauth 2024 Sargi Meal Plan:

Here's a Sargi meal plan suggested by dietitian Anushi Jain that incorporates a variety of nutritious foods:

1. Hydration (4:00-4:15 AM):

Coconut Water or Lukewarm Lemon Water: Coconut water and lukewarm lemon water are excellent options for hydration and electrolyte replenishment.

Soaked Almonds and Walnuts: These nuts are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre, providing a sustained energy boost.

2. Fruit (4:15-4:25 AM):

Watermelon, Pomegranate, or Orange: These fruits are high in water content and provide essential vitamins and minerals. Avoid bananas as they can lead to thirst.

3. Main Meal (4:25-4:45 AM):

Multigrain Paratha or Stuffed Paneer Paratha with Ghee: These options provide complex carbohydrates and protein, ensuring sustained energy levels.

Plain Curd or Lassi: Dairy products can help cool the body and provide hydration.

Dalia (Broken Wheat Porridge) or Oats with Milk and Nuts: For a lighter option, opt for a porridge made with whole grains.

4. Herbal Drink (4:45-5:00 AM):

Fennel Water (Saunf Water) or Buttermilk: These drinks aid digestion and prevent bloating.

Tips for a Successful Sargi

Eat slowly and mindfully: This will help you savour your meal and avoid feeling overly full.

Sip water between bites: Stay hydrated throughout your meal.

End your meal 30 minutes before sunrise: This allows for better digestion.

Additional Considerations:

While the above meal plan is a good starting point, you can customize it based on your personal preferences and dietary restrictions. It's essential to listen to your body and choose foods that make you feel energized and satisfied.





Happy Karwa Chauth 2024!