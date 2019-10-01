SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Keto Diet: Love Burgers But Scared Of Excessive Carbs? Make This Keto-Friendly Burger Bun

Keto Diet: Love Burgers But Scared Of Excessive Carbs? Make This Keto-Friendly Burger Bun

If you are on a Keto diet, you can still enjoy your favourite food by playing with the contents of the high-carb bun.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: October 01, 2019 16:36 IST

Reddit
Keto Diet: Love Burgers But Scared Of Excessive Carbs? Make This Keto-Friendly Burger Bun

Keto-friendly burger

Highlights
  • You can enjoy your favourite burger on Keto weight loss diet
  • Replace maida with cauliflower to make the burger buns
  • This bun is low-carb and filled with nutrients from cauliflower

Who doesn't love a big, juicy burger? Every bite of it hits the spot right away. But, it's almost painful to resist it on a weight loss diet. The fried stuffing, layers of cheese and high-carb buns – everything in a burger can put off our weight loss goals, which can be quite difficult to redeem. However, if you are on a Keto diet, you can still enjoy your favourite food by playing with the contents of the high-carb bun. Do away with the refined flour and make it with cauliflower (gobhi) paste instead. Cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable that is low in carbohydrates and high in nutrients like fibre, antioxidants and choline that can improve metabolism of the body.

(Also Read: Cauliflower Rice: Your New Healthy Alternative to Carbs)

new cauliflower 625

Grated cauliflower can be used as low-carb alternative for burger buns

To make weight loss-friendly Keto bun, put cauliflower florets in a food processor and give it a nice blitz till it breaks down into tiny, coarse granules. Mix together cauliflower, parmesan cheese, egg and cream cheese to make raw, round patties. Since Keto diet recommends low carb, high protein and high fat foods, it's okay to fill in cheese in the bun. The patty is then baked to make flat, thin bun that is not too dense.

This recipe video posted on YouTube channel ‘Headbanger's Kitchen' by food vlogger Sahil Makhija demonstrates how to make this healthy bun, brilliantly. Make any vegetarian or non-vegetarian burger you want to eat with these buns – but first, stay away from fried ingredients; and second, add in a lot of proteins to your stuffing. Imagine having a delicious burger even on a weight loss diet any time you want!

Watch the recipe video of Keto-friendly burger bun here:

(Also Read: Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb Pizza That You Can Eat Guilt-Free)





Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Weight LossKeto DietBurger Recipes
Indian Cooking Tips: Follow This Quick And Easy Hack To Peel Almond Skin Easily
Indian Cooking Tips: Follow This Quick And Easy Hack To Peel Almond Skin Easily
Raw Food Versus Cooked Food: Study Highlights Impact Of Cooking On Gut Microbes
Raw Food Versus Cooked Food: Study Highlights Impact Of Cooking On Gut Microbes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 