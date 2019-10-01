Keto Diet: Love Burgers But Scared Of Excessive Carbs? Make This Keto-Friendly Burger Bun

Keto-friendly burger

Who doesn't love a big, juicy burger? Every bite of it hits the spot right away. But, it's almost painful to resist it on a weight loss diet. The fried stuffing, layers of cheese and high-carb buns – everything in a burger can put off our weight loss goals, which can be quite difficult to redeem. However, if you are on a Keto diet, you can still enjoy your favourite food by playing with the contents of the high-carb bun. Do away with the refined flour and make it with cauliflower (gobhi) paste instead. Cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable that is low in carbohydrates and high in nutrients like fibre, antioxidants and choline that can improve metabolism of the body.





Grated cauliflower can be used as low-carb alternative for burger buns





To make weight loss-friendly Keto bun, put cauliflower florets in a food processor and give it a nice blitz till it breaks down into tiny, coarse granules. Mix together cauliflower, parmesan cheese, egg and cream cheese to make raw, round patties. Since Keto diet recommends low carb, high protein and high fat foods, it's okay to fill in cheese in the bun. The patty is then baked to make flat, thin bun that is not too dense.

This recipe video posted on YouTube channel ‘Headbanger's Kitchen' by food vlogger Sahil Makhija demonstrates how to make this healthy bun, brilliantly. Make any vegetarian or non-vegetarian burger you want to eat with these buns – but first, stay away from fried ingredients; and second, add in a lot of proteins to your stuffing. Imagine having a delicious burger even on a weight loss diet any time you want!





Watch the recipe video of Keto-friendly burger bun here:





