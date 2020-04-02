Lockdown Cooking: Have Left Over Dal Tadka At Home? Add These Ingredients And Make Crispy Patties With It

Highlights Dal tadka to most of us is comfort

Dal ki pakode is something we all have grown up with. Those bite-sized crispy fritters, with spicy dhaniya chutney, have always proved to be show stealer. But have you ever thought about dal tadka patties? This tasty and crispy patty can be made with bare minimum kitchen ingredients and can make tasty evening snack. The best part is, it can be made with the extra dal tadka you have from the previous meal. Like this, you can not only exhaust the excess food, but also can do away with the boredom of having same dish time and again.





Whenever we talk about dal tadka, the first thing comes up in mind is comfort. No amount of worldly pleasure (read: various dishes) can beat this feeling. Now, imagine, adding come twist to that comfort! This will surely work as add on to it.





Here's The Recipe For Dal Tadka Patty:

Ingredients:

Dal Tadka: two bowls





Besan (gram flour)- four table spoons

Bread crumbs/Rice flour- a little less than half cup





Onions- four to five tablespoons (finely chopped)





Ginger-garlic paste- two tablespoon





Lemon juice- one tablespoon





Salt- if needed





Red chilli powder- if needed





Coriander leaves- two tablespoons (finely chopped)





Oil- to fry





Preparation:

Heat a pan, pour one tablespoon oil.





Pour the dal tadka in the pan and stir continuously on medium flame till it gets dry (really dry!). Stirring is very important or else it will stick to the bottom of the kadhai and get burnt.





Take it in a mixing bowl and add onion, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, chopped coriander leaves, salt (if needed) and red chilli (if needed); mix them well.





Add besan and bread crumbs or rice flour to it and mix all the ingredients to make soft dough.





Now make patty-shaped balls out of the dough and leave for 15 minutes. Cover the bowl with a wet cloth.





Take a frying pan, add oil and shallow fry the patties. Fry one side, when it gets brown-ish in colour, flip it and fry the other side.





Crispy dal tadka patties are ready to be served.





On that note, add bread crumbs if you want to make patty for homemade sandwich or burger, whereas add rice flour if you want to have it just like that. This patty-dough cannot be preserved and kept in store for long. So try to have it fresh.





Enjoy the patties hot with spicy chutneys or dips of your choice. Bon appetite!







