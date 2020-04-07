Lockdown Snacks: Give Your Plain Dishes And Drinks A Masala Makeover With These 7 Recipes  

SEARCH
If you are bored of eating the same dishes day in and day out during the lockdown, here are some instant recipes that could liven up your plate.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: April 07, 2020 17:36 IST

Masalas help make our dishes all the more rich and wholesome.

Highlights
  • Our kitchen pantry is loaded with spice
  • We love to spruce up our meals with a little bit of spice
  • Masala papad is very easy to make and serve

An Indian kitchen pantry is almost always filled with a variety of spices. In the course of history, India has caught the eye of many traders for its rich spice production. We have also taken many spices from our foreign travelers and today they are an indispensable part of Indian cooking. Almost all of us, at some point, have tried to spruce up a dish with spices or masala, and relied on the magic of their natural hotness and flavour to lift the dish. Sometimes, even a fresh, hot and eclectic mix of veggies, spices and herbs, is also referred to as a 'Masala'. Either way, all kinds of masalas help make our dishes all the more rich and wholesome, wouldn't you agree?


If you are bored of eating the same dishes day in and day out during the lockdown, here are recipes that could liven up your plate:


1. Masala Omelette

The breakfast staple can be as interesting as you want it to be, and guess what you do not even need many exotic ingredients to do that. Whip up some eggs in a rustic mix of spice and herbs and you are good to go.

sv5kh12o
Eggs are a good source of protein


2. Masala Fries

 Missing fries? That makes the two of us. With this recipe you can prepare restaurant-style fries at home and also give it a fiery twist.

gbbcqgd
Fries are always a delight to bite into


3. Masala Anda Bhurji

 Eggs scrambled with a host of spices, onions, coriander, green chillies and topped with a hint of lime juice. Pair with roti, parathas or rice, you are going to empty your plate sin no time.



4. Masala Chai

Masala chai is unarguably one of India's most favourite beverages. The goodness of tea mixed with healing powers of cinnamon, cloves and cardamom. This delightful beverage is also a healthful potion, if consumed in moderation.

fljh1k8


5. Masala Papad

Crunchy papad topped with freshly chopped tomatoes, onions, coriander, lemon juice, salt and pepper; translates to a memorable burst of flavours. A must try!

papad 620

Masala papad is a great appetise


6. Masala Chaas

Chaas is basically buttermilk, it typically has a very thin consistency. You can spruce it up with this special spice-mix to treat yourself with a soothing summery beverage.

9a9mpsco


7. Masala Pav

The recipe has all it takes to be a winner - pav, onions, capsicum, tomatoes, boiled potatoes, pav bhaji masala and more! There, we saw you slurping!

Try these recipes at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!

Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  SnacksMasalaInstant Recipes
