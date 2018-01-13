Happy Lohri 2018: Celebrate The Harvest Festival With These Traditional Lohri Recipes

NDTV Food | Updated: January 13, 2018 11:02 IST
1. Sarson Ka Saag Aur Makki Ki Roti
The famous makki ki roti and sarso ka saag combo is one of the most well-known Indian dishes that the Indian cuisine has given the world. The delicious and spicy saag made from mustard greens with a garlic and chilli tadka and makki ki roti made from corn flour, is a regular feature on Punjabi dinner tables during winters.
Chikki is not just a winter favorite, but is a snack that's popular in several states, all year round. Coupled with the nutritional value is its yummy taste. This delicious snack is capable of giving you the adequate sugar rush when you need it.
3. Til Ladoo
The perfect winter sweet, til ladoo is widely consumed in winters and is a feature on festive menus for Lohri, Makar Sankranti as well as Pongal. Made from sesame seeds and jaggery, the til ladooo or til gul as it's called in Maharashtra, the til ladoo is a winter sweet that you must prepare during Lohri.
Til or sesame seeds are a regular feature in Indian winter dishes. Til ki chikki is again served during winters and especially enjoyed by the bonfire on Lohri festival. The sweet has a long shelf-life and numerous health benefits.
These sweet rotis can be served as the perfect end to a Lohri meal or as a part of the main course, along with homemade white butter. Gur ki roti is made from wheat flour that is dunked in a mixture of milk and jaggery and cooked till golden.