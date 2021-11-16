Diljit Dosanjh is a true entertainer - both in his 'reel' and real life. Quirky, witty, and humorous, the 'Honsla Rakh' star is adored by his social media fan following. Add his super relatable cooking videos to this list and Diljit easily becomes one of the most sensational foodies on the internet. The singer-turned-actor is a self-confessed foodie and can be seen showcasing his culinary skills on social media every now and then. From delicious chicken curry and rice to an authentic Ven Pongal to celebrate the festival of Pongal - Diljit Dosanjh is quite the chef when it comes to his love for home-cooked food. Recently, the actor shared some pictures from his solo vacation, and what got us the most interested is not the pristine location or the soothing beaches, but the delicious breakfast that the actor whipped up for himself.





Diljit Dosanjh posted a series of video clips on his Instagram story taking us through the recipe of the dish he is making - and it was none other than a delectable Shakshuka. Diljit first prepares a perfectly mushy tomatoes and onions masala and cracks a couple of eggs on top. He tops it with seasonings of his choice before digging into this Middle Eastern egg-based delicacy. "Look at this beauty," Diljit excitedly chants while pointing out that he is alive just for the sake of good food! Much relatable, right? Look at the pictures here:

Diljit is cooking a steaming dish for himself

The dish is Shakshuka

Diljit can often be seen cooking on his Instagram posts

Shakshuka is an egg-based middle eastern dish, made typically for breakfast or a side dish to dip loaves of bread or enjoyed on its own. Different variations of the dish are available for you to try, you may make it with only cheese or add different minced meats or make the classic one that Diljit has tried his hands on. This version is made by placing poached eggs on the thick tomato masala, If you are intrigued by Diljit's creation and want to give it a try, here is a recipe of the classic Shakshuka for you.





Diljit Dosanjh has been enjoying a happy high since his last two single releases have done exceptionally well on music charts. His next appearance on the big screen will be for a Punjabi romantic comedy film, 'Jodi' which Diljit Dosanjh will also be co-producing under the name of his production company, 'Dosanjhwala productions'.