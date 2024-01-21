What are your plans for the weekend? Are you planning to go somewhere outside or perhaps invite guests over to your place? If your answer is the latter, we are sure you must be making all the necessary arrangements so that they go back satisfied. Among all of this, one thing that causes a lot of worry is deciding the snack menu. After all, it's what sets the tone for the rest of the get-together. While there are some popular snacks that we all make every time, there are times when we wish to add something unique to the menu. If you're on the lookout for some recipe inspiration, we've got you covered. Let's introduce you to a lip-smacking snack that will be the highlight of your weekend party: Mexican-stuffed bell peppers.

What Are Mexican Stuffed Bell Peppers?

Mexican-stuffed bell peppers are a great way to make plain bell peppers fun and interesting. The bell peppers are first boiled and then stuffed with rice, black beans, onions, and tomatoes. It has Mexican flavours oozing out in every bite, and melted mozzarella cheese makes it even more indulgent. You can stick to using green bell peppers or make a combination with the yellow and red varieties. It not only tastes delicious, but its presentation is quite unique as well. It will surely catch the attention of your guests and leave them asking for more. You can relish it as is or serve it with a creamy or spicy dip.

How To Make Mexican Stuffed Bell Peppers | Mexican Stuffed Bell Peppers Recipe

Mexican-stuffed bell peppers are a quick and easy snack that'll be ready in under 30 minutes. Start by boiling water in a pan with a pinch of salt. Add the bell peppers to it and cook until they become soft. Once done, drain all the water and arrange them evenly in a baking dish. To prepare the filling, sauté onions in oil until translucent. Transfer them to a bowl and add rice, chopped tomatoes, and black beans. Mix well, and then add red chilli powder, garlic, cumin, salt, and grated mozzarella cheese. Combine everything together, and stuff the capsicums with this mixture. Top it with some more cheese and bake at 180 degrees C until the cheese melts. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot! Your Mexican-stuffed bell peppers are ready to be savoured.

Are you slurping already? Try out this delicious recipe and we are sure it'll be a hit with your family. Happy Cooking!