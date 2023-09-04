Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine? Are you looking for something both healthy and tasty to kickstart your day? Well, look no further because Atta Vegetable Dosa might be just the thing you need! We all love dosa in all its forms, be it masala dosa or plain butter dosa. We try different varieties to experience our favourite dish in a new light. But atta vegetable dosa will not only add newness to your plate but also its healthfulness. We are sharing an easy recipe for you to enjoy this healthier dosa at home.

Also Read: How To Make Thattu Dosa - A Popular Treat From The Streets Of Kerala

The Magic of Atta Vegetable Dosa

Dosa is a beloved South Indian dish known for its crispy exterior and soft, flavorful interior. Traditionally made with rice and urad dal (black gram), dosa batter undergoes fermentation, which can take time. But the atta vegetable dosa offers a quicker and healthier alternative. Instead of rice, it's made with whole wheat flour (atta), making it a wholesome choice. You can add some amount of rice flour for extra crispiness.

Why Choose Atta Vegetable Dosa?

Here are some compelling reasons to embrace this dish as your new breakfast favourite:

Healthy Atta: Whole wheat flour (atta) is a nutritional powerhouse. It's packed with fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Unlike refined flours, atta retains the bran and germ, making it a great source of essential nutrients.





Quick and Easy: Unlike traditional dosa batter that requires fermentation, atta vegetable dosa can be prepared on the spot. It's perfect for those busy mornings when you need a speedy yet nutritious breakfast.





Nutrient-Rich Vegetables: We all know that vegetables are important for giving us essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, calcium, antioxidants, and more. This dosa with a variety of veggies gives us the perfect morning meal.

Also Read: This Easy Tadka Dosa Is The Ultimate Way To Sate Your Cravings

Dosa can be made in different ways.

Photo Credit: iStock

Now, let's get cooking! Follow these simple steps to prepare your nutritious and tasty atta vegetable dosa:

How To Make Healthy Atta Vegetable Dosa | Healthy Atta Vegetable Dosa Recipe

First, prepare the batter by combining the whole wheat flour and rice flour (if using) in a bowl. Gradually add water while stirring to create a smooth, lump-free batter. The consistency should be similar to that of traditional dosa batter. Add simple spices and let the batter rest. Then, just like you cook regular dosa, pour a ladleful of the batter onto a heated pan in circular motions. Drop chopped veggies, coriander leaves, and chillies and flip to cook on the other side.





Serve it hot with your favourite chutney, sambar, or even a dollop of yoghurt. It's also delicious on its own!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for atta vegetable dosa.





Atta vegetable dosa offers a delightful way to enjoy the goodness of whole wheat flour while savouring the flavours of your favourite vegetables. It's a nutritious, quick, and easy breakfast option that can become a staple in your morning routine.

