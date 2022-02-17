We can't imagine our meal (read: life) without rice! Rice is an extremely important part of the Indian diet. This versatile grain is consumed extensively within our country in all of its forms! From fried rice,biryani, pulao, risotto to steamed rice, Indians love to eat rice in all these delicious ways. Rice is always a part of our main course, served either as the main dish or a side dish along with gravy. But why stop there? Why not add rice to our snacks as well! We have a list of some fine delicious snacks that you can make using rice.





Here Are 5 Snacks You Can Make With Rice:

1.Rice Pops







Seasoned with mustard seeds, hing, lemon juice, green chillies and curry leaves, this finger food is a delicious take on rice. Serve these quick and easy rice pop with green chutney or tomato ketchup.











Click here for the full recipe of Rice Pops.

2.Rice Vadis







This rice vadi is made with the goodness of rice, chillies, curry leaves, garlic and mild spices. The quick, fried snack can be an ideal company for your shaam ki chai. The crispy snack is a hit among both kids and adults, alike.











Click here for the full recipe of Rice Vadis.





3.Rice Cutlet







In this recipe, we have given the conventional potato cutlets a twist by forming the base with rice, colourful veggies and masalas for that extra zing! This recipe is quite simple and quick to make, and we assure you that people of all ages will love these cutlets!











Click here for the full recipe of Rice Cutlet.





4.Peanut Rice Cake







If you are someone who relishes a crispy snack, then this peanut rice cake is the ideal dish for you! Rolled in with seasoning mixture, boiled rice is shaped into small balls, coated with peanuts and deep-fried.











Click here for the full recipe for Peanut Rice Cake.





5.Rice Papad







This unique papad is made with boiled and puffed rice grains and the best part about it is that it can be easily made at home. So, this means you can avoid purchasing readymade papad and make this fresh at home whenever you crave it.











Click here for the full recipe of Rice Papad.











Try out these rice snacks and do tell us in the comments section which one is your favourite!










