There's nothing more satisfying than sipping on a piping hot bowl of soup. When it's chilly outside, it provides us the ultimate solace, doesn't it? From classic tomato soup and sweet corn to manchow and more, there are myriad soup recipes to try. While each of them warms the heart, it can get a bit boring to have them regularly. Do you feel the same and wish to try something different? Have you been craving something warm and comforting lately? Look no further than this delightful South Indian bonda soup. This unique soup is unlike any you've had before and is sure to impress with its tantalising flavours. The recipe was shared by MasterChef Arun Vijay on her Instagram handle.

What Is Bonda Soup?

Bonda soup is a popular lentil-based soup hailing from Karnataka. To make it, medu vadas or urad dal bondas are soaked in a moong dal soup. It offers a blend of tangy and spicy flavours, making it an absolute delight to indulge in. Bonda soup is nourishing and wholesome and can be enjoyed both for lunch and dinner.

What Makes Bonda Soup A Must-Try During Winter?

Bonda soup can make for a delightful addition to your winter menu. Here's why:

Easy To Make: Bonda soup is incredibly easy to make, ready in just under 20 minutes. You don't need fancy ingredients or long hours in the kitchen - just a bit of patience and lots of love.

High In Fibre/Protein: Anything high in fibre or protein is great for our health, and this bonda soup fits the category perfectly. Consider baking or air-frying the bondas to make it even healthier.

Super Comforting: Winter is all about indulging in comforting foods and beverages. This bonda soup will keep you warm from within on those chilly days.

How To Make South Indian Bonda Soup | South Indian Bonda Soup Recipe

Making bonda soup at home is simple. Follow these steps to make it:

Add moong dal to a pressure cooker and dry roast until golden.

Now, add jeera, black peppercorns, ginger, green chillies, curry leaves, tomato, grated coconut, and water.

Pressure cook this for 3 whistles, allowing the pressure to release naturally.

Add water and whisk well to achieve a smooth consistency.

Squeeze in a whole lemon and add freshly chopped coriander leaves.

Pour this dal over hot medu vadas and garnish with more coriander.

Whip up a tasty bowl of this bonda soup at home and enjoy it with your family!