5 Best Tandoor Recipes | Easy Tandoor Recipes

Tandoor Recipes: Indian cooking methods have long been appreciated for the unique flavour and authenticity they brings to a dish. Tandoori, unlike the popular notion of it being a dish, is a traditional Indian cooking method that has now become synonymous with the dish that is prepared such as tandoori chicken, gobhi or aloo. In a simple way, tandoori has marinated food cooked over intense fire in a tandoor (clay oven). The food is then cooked in a smoky fire on long metal skewers for some time until done. Tandoor is a kitchen equipment that is usually dug into the ground or built in an enclosure and the exclusivity lies in the fact that the heat can only get out from the top. All of this gives you a smoky flavour that is mouth-watering and bursting with the flavours of marinade spices. Preparing tandoori dishes at home isn't as tough as it might seem to you. All you need is a clay oven, which is basically a bit more than a very large pot, good enough to hold substantial fire along with marinade ingredients and you are good to go.





Here we have 5 best tandoori recipes that you can easily try at home and host a stellar party with friends and family:

All you chicken lovers, here is the perfect starter for your party! Marinated in spicy and tangy flavours of tandoori masala, ginger, garlic and lemon, chicken pieces are then cooked in the hot environment of the tandoor.

Straight from the tandoor on to your plate, a must try for all chicken lovers!

A vegetarian's heaven! Cauliflower (gobhi) florets are marinated in a host of spices and herbs such as cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, garlic, coriander, fenugreek, carom seeds and red chilli. They are then cooked in a tandoor through skewers. Serve as a snack at your next part at home and see your guests wanting for more.





Gobhi can also be cooked in an interesting, different way apart from a main course dish.

A mouth-watering starter dish to serve on a breezy, bonfire night with friends and family. Salmon fish fillets are pan-fried after marinating in a variety of spices and served with a refreshing cucumber salad.





Salmon fish fillets pan friend along with a host of spices, perfect for a party with family and friends.

This got to be the easiest and quickest tandoori recipe! Boiled baby potatoes cooked in tandoor slathered and tossed with spices such as amchur, black salt, red chili powder and yellow chilli powder and topped with onion and saunth chutney.





Baby potatoes cooked in a host of tangy spices! Easy, quick and simply delicious!

Packed with fruits like pineapple, guava and green apple along with potatoes, this interesting fruit chaat recipe with a twist of tandoor is a must-try! Tangy flavours of roasted cumin, Kashmiri mirch, black salt and chaat masala are just irresistible.





Sweet potato, green apples, star fruit, pineapple and three colored peppers are marinated in a distinct mixture and cooked in a tandoor/oven.

With these tandoori recipes, you'll never be running out of options to experiment with in your kitchen.







