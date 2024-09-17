Vada pav is a dish that holds a special place in the hearts of every Mumbaikar. And now, in the hearts of people in different parts of the country as well. When paired with piping hot chai, nothing can get better, can it? Now, when we think of vada pav, a crispy vada sandwiched between soft pavs is what comes to mind. After all, what other type of vada pav exists out there? But wait, have you ever tried a vada pav wrap? Surprised? So were we when we came across a video of this unique culinary creation. This dish reimagines this beloved street food in the most delectable way ever. If you consider yourself a true vada pav lover, don't miss trying this recipe!

What Makes Vada Pav Wrap So Unique?

In this recipe, you can savour the familiar flavours of vada, but enclosed in a wrap instead of the traditional pavs. The best part? It tastes just like regular vada pav but with a unique presentation. It's unlike any snack you've had before, and it is sure to win your heart with the first bite.

Is Vada Pav Wrap Healthy?

Absolutely! Unlike regular vada pav, this dish does not include any pav, which is usually made with all-purpose flour. In this recipe, the pav is replaced with a high-protein besan wrap, more like a cheela. This gives it a high rating on the nutritional scale, making it super healthy and wholesome.

What To Serve With Vada Pav Wrap?

Are you feeling confused about what to pair with this wrap? Look no further than the classic pudina (mint) chutney. If you can prepare it fresh at home, that's even better. Additionally, you can also relish this wrap with garlic chutney.

How To Make Vada Pav Wrap At Home | Vada Pav Recipe

The recipe for this unique vada pav wrap was shared by Chef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram page. Start by preparing the batata vada masala for the wrap. For this, heat oil in a pan and add hing, garlic cloves, ginger, mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, haldi, coriander, boiled potato, and salt. Mix well and keep it aside. Next, prepare a slurry by mixing besan with water and salt. Once done, pour a ladleful of the batter onto a heated tawa and spread it evenly. After it's semi-cooked, take a knife and make a slit from the centre to one end. Now, place the aloo mixture on one end, green chutney on the other, followed by imli chutney and grated cheese. Sprinkle garlic chutney over it and fold all the edges one over the other, forming a wrap. Your vada pav wrap is now ready!

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Try making it at home and impress your family with your culinary skills!