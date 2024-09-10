If every time you close your eyes and smile while thinking of vada pav, then you have landed on the right page. This crispy, spicy and flavourful snack is one of the most beloved street foods in India. A soft pav stuffed with a fried potato patty, generously sprinkled with dry garlic chutney and a dash of red chilli – it is comfort food at its best. But, are you tired of ordering it every time you crave something spicy? Well, we have come to your rescue. Here, we have a simple recipe for making vada pav on a stick! Yes, you read that right! This simple and easy recipe does not require any prior cooking experience and its taste will take you straight to the bustling streets of Mumbai! Intrigued? Well, you should be! Read on to know how you can make this recipe at home!





Also Read: Watch: How To Make Chicken Vada Pav - A Meaty Version Of Mumbai's Popular Street Food

Photo Credit: iStock



What Makes Vada Pav On Stick A Must-Try At Home?

Vada pav on a stick is the ultimate crowd-pleaser, perfect for any occasion! It's a fun, bite-sized twist on Mumbai's classic street food that is easy to whip up and great for parties and gatherings. Whether you are hosting friends or crave a last-minute flavourful snack, this finger food is an absolute hit. Plus, this recipe is perfect for the days you cannot think of a creative dish for your kids' tiffin box. It is easy to make and super quick that it will definitely leave them asking for more. Quick, convenient, and delicious – what's not to love?

Can I Make Vada Pav On A Stick As A Beginner?

Absolutely! Vada Pav on a stick is the perfect recipe for beginners. It is simple, requires basic ingredients, and does not demand any fancy cooking skills. You can easily make this recipe even if you have never made traditional vada pav before. Plus, this recipe requires a sandwich grill to bind the ingredients which removes the hassle of frying – making it less messy and healthier. It is actually a great way to experiment and impress your friends with minimal effort.

Photo Credit: iStock

Stick Vada Pav Recipe | How To Make Vada Pav On Stick At Home

To make vada pav on a stick is pretty simple. This recipe was shared by digital creator @ohcheatday on Instagram. Follow these easy steps to make vada pav on a stick:

1. Prepare Potatoes

In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, chopped ginger and garlic in it. Saute until they start to splutter and then add green chillies and curry leaves in the pan. Mix well before mashing and adding potatoes to the mixture. Top it up with spices – turmeric, hing and salt – and combine ingredients. Remove from flame and keep it aside.

2. Prepare Garlic Chutney

Heat some oil in a pan. Once done, add dried red chillies and garlic cloves. Saute before adding some sesame seeds and grated coconut to the mix. Next, add salt, peanuts, amchur powder, and red chilli powder. Mix well and let it cool. Once it comes to normal room temperature, grind it in a blender.

3. Make Vada Pav

Heat your sandwich grill. Now take two medium-sized pavs and cut them from between. Apply a little butter on the sandwich grill and place the pavs over it. In between the pav slices, add a spoonful of the potato mixture. Top it up with some green chutney and sprinkle some freshly made garlic chutney over it. Now take some cheese and using it, pin a wooden stick in the potato mixture.

4. Cook The Vada Pav

Add a dollop of butter over it and close the sandwich grill. Make sure the wooden stick is outside the grill area to avoid burning it. Cook it for 5-6 minutes and enjoy!

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Ulta Vada Pav Recipe: Add A Fun Twist To This Classic Street Food From Mumbai





So, try this vada pav on stick recipe and wow your guests at your next house party!